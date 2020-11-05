news Tomb Raider’s Alicia Vikander Finally Has An Update On The Sequel

It’s additionally clever for Warner Bros. to be divested with regards to franchises. They’ll proceed to lean closely into the DC universe, as that tends to repay dividends on the field workplace, and in merchandise gross sales. However investing in different movie franchises that may carry totally different audiences additionally has sturdy enchantment. You will notice WB exploring storytelling in movies such because the Implausible Beasts sequence, the LEGO sequence, and animated fare like Scoob! However diving into Tomb Raider is sensible, and Alicia Vikander has us fired up for the place this saga can go.