General News

news Tomb Raider’s Alicia Vikander Finally Has An Update On The Sequel

November 5, 2020
4 Min Read

Feedback

Depart a Remark

information

Tomb Raider’s Alicia Vikander Finally Has An Update On The Sequel

Alicia Vikander in Tomb Raider

Hollywood has its justifiable share of franchise that produce sequels frequently. The James Bond sequence. Most comedian e-book superhero variations. The Quick & Livid movies (for now). However there are additionally a few movies which have a passionate fanbase on the lookout for a sequel, although the motion on stated follow-ups isn’t as fast as some would possibly hope. I’m you, Alita: Battle Angel and The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

To that pile, I’d additionally add Alicia Vikander’s Tomb Raider, an origin story and a reimagining of the basic online game that solid the actress as treasure seeker Lara Croft. Launched in 2018, the adventure-thriller adopted Croft on one among her first journeys, monitoring her father (Dominic West) by means of the Satan’s Sea. Vikander spoke with Good Morning America to advertise her newest movie, The Glorias, and talked about the standing of the Tomb Raider sequel, saying:

The plan was for us to start out making one this 12 months, after all as a result of [quarantine] state of affairs, that is now very totally different. We nonetheless are in discussions about it, so I hope we will most likely get to it subsequent 12 months.

That’s extremely encouraging, as Alicia Vikander makes it sound as if she was all however ready to move again into manufacturing on Tomb Raider 2 when the business needed to press pause due to the pandemic. Slowly however absolutely, although, filming on a number of main movies has resumed – Jurassic World: Dominion, The Batman, and Spider-Man 3 being a handful that come to thoughts – so it’s potential that the Tomb Raider sequel can get again right into a rhythm and carve out a schedule which may get it into theaters in 2022 (or past).

You would possibly have a look at the field workplace for Tomb Raider 2 and marvel why Warner Bros. would transfer ahead on it. It’s true that the film didn’t catch hearth on the home field workplace, incomes $58.2 million. However because the studio probably anticipated, Alicia Vikander’s Tomb Raider did significantly better abroad, banking $216 million to push the general cume to $274 million. Not a slam dunk, but additionally worthy of a follow-up movie, particularly for a well-recognized IP that has a inbuilt viewers from the online game.

It’s additionally clever for Warner Bros. to be divested with regards to franchises. They’ll proceed to lean closely into the DC universe, as that tends to repay dividends on the field workplace, and in merchandise gross sales. However investing in different movie franchises that may carry totally different audiences additionally has sturdy enchantment. You will notice WB exploring storytelling in movies such because the Implausible Beasts sequence, the LEGO sequence, and animated fare like Scoob! However diving into Tomb Raider is sensible, and Alicia Vikander has us fired up for the place this saga can go.

Extra From This Creator
    • Sean O'Connell
      Sean O’Connell

      View Profile

      Film junkie. Infatuated with comic-book movies. ReelBlend cohost. Resident dad. Extroverted introvert. Desires to see the Snyder Reduce. Managing Director at CinemaBlend.


The Glorias Review: An Artistic And Eye-Opening Biopic Befitting Gloria Steinem


evaluations


1M


The Glorias Assessment: An Creative And Eye-Opening Biopic Befitting Gloria Steinem


Sean O’Connell



Tomb Raider 2 Just Got Announced And People Are Already Talking About How It Could Bomb


information


1y


Tomb Raider 2 Simply Received Introduced And Folks Are Already Speaking About How It Might Bomb


Nick Evans



Wait, Tomb Raider 2 With Alicia Vikander Is A Thing That's Happening?


information


1y


Wait, Tomb Raider 2 With Alicia Vikander Is A Factor That is Occurring?


Dirk Libbey

Trending Motion pictures


Come Play


Oct 30, 2020


Come Play


6



Bad Hair


Oct 23, 2020


Dangerous Hair


6



Ford v Ferrari


Nov 15, 2019


Ford v Ferrari


8



Jungle Cruise


Jul 30, 2021


Jungle Cruise


Score TBD



Antlers


Feb 19, 2021


Antlers


Score TBD


Disneyland Resort's Buena Vista Street Has A Reopening Date, And It's Soon


TBD


Disneyland Resort’s Buena Vista Road Has A Reopening Date, And It is Quickly


Score TBD



Olivia Wilde's New Movie Has Shut Down Filming Due To COVID-19


TBD


Olivia Wilde’s New Film Has Shut Down Filming Due To COVID-19


Score TBD



Frozen’s Kristen Bell And Jonathan Groff Are Doing Another Movie Musical


TBD


Frozen’s Kristen Bell And Jonathan Groff Are Doing One other Film Musical


Score TBD



Sons Of Anarchy's Charlie Hunnam Has Blunt Response For If He'd Ever Return As Jax Teller


TBD


Sons Of Anarchy’s Charlie Hunnam Has Blunt Response For If He’d Ever Return As Jax Teller


Score TBD



Walt Disney World's Guardians Of The Galaxy Roller Coaster Has Taken A Big Step Forward


TBD


Walt Disney World’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Curler Coaster Has Taken A Massive Step Ahead


Score TBD

View Extra

Feedback

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.