news Turns Out Christopher Nolan Is A Fan Of The Fast And Furious Franchise

One can perceive why Christopher Nolan likes The Fast and the Furious probably the most on condition that it’s the film that began all of it, introducing us to character’s like Paul Walker’s Brian O’Connor and Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto, and exhibiting how integral quick automobiles are to their lives. Nonetheless, he’s actually not in appreciating Tokyo Drift, the third Fast & Furious film which, apart from a Diesel cameo on the finish, starred all-new characters. As of final yr, we’re now at 9 whole Fast & Furious motion pictures, with Hobbs & Shaw being the primary spinoff and F9 solely months away from arriving.