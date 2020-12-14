General News

Turns Out Hayden Christensen's Daughter Doesn't Even Know He's Star Wars' Darth Vader

December 14, 2020
A scarred Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) glowers in 'Star Wars: Return of the Sith'

Taking part in probably the most iconic film villains of all time positively comes with some bragging rights or for those who’re a dad or mum, the distinctive duty of getting to determine when to inform your little one that every one their classmates may develop up hating you. That may be why Hayden Christensen hasn’t but let his daughter know that he’s Anakin Skywalker, a.ok.a. Star Wars’ Darth Vader.

Even although he’s well-known, it looks like Hayden Christensen is dedicated to creating certain his 6-year-old daughter with ex Rachel Bilson has as regular a childhood as potential. That apparently means easing her into the concept that her dad is definitely fairly notorious. Rachel Bilson just lately advised US Weekly that whereas their daughter is aware of her dad and mom are actors, they’re ready some time earlier than they make her utterly conscious of the total extent of her dad’s profession highlights:

Fortunately, she’s not conscious that her dad is likely one of the largest villains of all time. When that [time] comes, I don’t understand how that’ll most likely fare at school as a result of no person will mess together with her!

It’s secure to say that Profession Day at college may tackle a brand new that means for his or her daughter (particularly if Hayden Christensen decides to carry his lightsaber). And the actors gained’t be capable to preserve their daughter at midnight eternally. Whereas Hayden Christensen has taken a reasonably low-key method to his profession since his Star Wars days, he hasn’t stayed out of the highlight solely. He’s additionally made certain to point out followers how a lot the sequence means to him.

The Star Wars prequels have performed a singular and infrequently controversial function within the franchise. As soon as seen as a blight on the beloved movie sequence, they’re now seen a bit extra favorably by many followers (together with, imagine it or not, Kanye West). With the renewed curiosity within the Star Wars prequels has come information that Disney+ might be delving additional into Obi-Wan Kenobi’s story with a restricted sequence, and it was simply introduced that Hayden Christensen might be reprising his function as Darth Vader within the present as nicely.

Although we don’t know precisely how massive a job he’ll play within the new sequence, solely that Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker’s reunion might be “the rematch of the century.” Nonetheless, it looks like a provided that his daughter will quickly need to be taught that her dad can be Darth Vader. It might be a tough trade-off, but it surely looks like one which’s nicely price it, because it provides everybody, together with Hayden Christensen, an opportunity to delve into the character’s backstory another time.

We don’t know for certain when Obi-Wan Kenobi will debut, although Disney did simply roll out a affirmation {that a} ton of latest Star Wars content material is coming. Perhaps that information will assist Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson clarify to their daughter why her dad is form of a giant deal.


