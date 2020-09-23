news Turns Out Jurassic Park III's Villain Dinosaur Isn't Very Accurate At All

There’s an excellent second in Jurassic World the place B.D. Wong’s character, Dr. Henry Wu, mentions off-hand that, if the dinosaurs within the theme park regarded extra like they really did in actuality, they’d extra intently resemble birds. It is an excellent second as a result of it acknowledges some scientific truths that we now know to be the case, that we merely weren’t conscious of when the primary Jurassic Park film got here out. It permits the flicks to stay in continuity and provides us the scary reptilian creatures most of us are nonetheless conversant in but it surely makes some extent to acknowledge the inaccuracy of all of it. Science at all times strikes ahead, and it has but once more. It seems much more of Jurassic Park was mistaken.