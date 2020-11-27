news Turns Out, Kristen Stewart Was The Big Rule Breaker On The Twilight Set

Go away a Remark
It’s a time-honored custom for a lot of actors to take mementos from the units of films and TV exhibits they’ve labored on — though they don’t seem to be presupposed to. With regards to the Twilight Saga, it ought to come as no shock that among the younger actors needed to take dwelling a memento from the film sequence that kicked off a lot of their careers. Nonetheless, because it seems Kristen Stewart might have been the most important rule breaker, as she even helped her co-star Nikki Reed nick an merchandise when she was too scared to do it herself.
Nikki Reed, who performed Rosalie Hale via the flicks, actually, actually needed to maintain a selected memento from the set, however she’s an enormous rule follower and says she actually struggled with easy methods to get away with it. That’s, till she talked to her co-star Kristen Stewart, who not solely satisfied her it was a ceremony of passage to nab one thing from set, however really did the soiled work for her when it got here to sneaking off some baseball sneakers.
Kristen, who’s an expensive buddy, took them for me as a result of I simply might by no means take something from the set as a result of I am such a rule follower. After which I keep in mind Kristen being like, ‘This isn’t an enormous deal. You may simply have your sneakers.’
The merchandise in query that Nikki Reed needed had been the cleats from the notorious baseball scene in Twilight’s unique 2008 outing. That’s one of the memorable scenes from your entire franchise and it took a very long time to map out. It’s additionally value noting the sneakers within the scene had been Converse sneakers, then very cool. Reed informed Insider that she was finally too scared to seize them for herself, so Kristen Stewart swiped them after which gifted them to her.
I used to be like, ‘Oh man, that is the perfect factor ever!’ And I nonetheless have them.
Whereas technically in opposition to the principles, I’m undecided what Summit Leisure would have carried out with Nikki Reed’s already-sweated-in sneakers apart from promote ‘em to a collector or stick them in a show case someplace. In the end, a number of props find yourself in actors’ properties — Chris Hemsworth as soon as admitted to holding Mjolnir by his toilet–so so far as set swiping goes, it is a minor offense. Nonetheless, it was a danger Kristen Stewart was prepared to take and Nikki Reed very a lot wasn’t.
This isn’t the primary time we’ve heard about Kristen Stewart swiping stuff from the set of Twilight. The Happiest Season actress beforehand admitted to having Bella’s rings, noting that they’re “actually, really fairly vital.” That was the identical interview through which Robert Pattinson admitted to stealing underwear from the flicks, so it appears the 2 leads within the franchise had been a bit in rule breaking cahoots with each other.
It’s attention-grabbing as a result of Kristen Stewart extra not too long ago revealed she didn’t take something from the set of Charlie’s Angels, so it’s attainable her rule breaking days on set are over. Nonetheless, it appears Nikki Reed nonetheless fondly remembers her assistance on Twilight, thus maybe proving the saying that “guidelines are made to be damaged.”
