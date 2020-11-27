news Turns Out, Kristen Stewart Was The Big Rule Breaker On The Twilight Set

It’s a time-honored custom for a lot of actors to take mementos from the units of films and TV exhibits they’ve labored on — though they don’t seem to be presupposed to. With regards to the Twilight Saga, it ought to come as no shock that among the younger actors needed to take dwelling a memento from the film sequence that kicked off a lot of their careers. Nonetheless, because it seems Kristen Stewart might have been the most important rule breaker, as she even helped her co-star Nikki Reed nick an merchandise when she was too scared to do it herself.