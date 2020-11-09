General News

Twilight Thirst Never Dies: One Eclipse Actor Still Gets Recognized All The Time For His Role

November 9, 2020
Twilight Thirst Never Dies: One Eclipse Actor Still Gets Recognized All The Time For His Role

Booboo Stewart and Julia Jones as Seth and Leah Clearwater in Twilight Saga: Eclipse

One of the fan favorites of the Twilight franchise is Leah Clearwater’s youthful brother, Seth of the La Push werewolf tribe. Within the film variations, Booboo Stewart portrayed the function in 2010’s Eclipse when he was 15 years outdated – making him one of many youngest inductees to the cultural phenomenon’s soar to movie. Since portraying Seth Clearwater, Stewart has gone on to play the son of Jafar in Disney Channel’s Descendents films and Warpath for the X-Males collection. Most just lately, he additionally starred in Netflix’s catchy music collection, Julie and the Phantoms.

However the thirst for Twilight by no means dies. The 26-year-old is all grown up and, because the franchise wrapped with the finale in 2012, he has actually been in some main roles that attraction to younger grownup audiences. Booboo Stewart spoke out about being acknowledged for Seth even now:

It’s type of humorous, if individuals like one thing, they kinda prefer it perpetually. With Twilight nonetheless, [I get] a lot stuff from Twilight, the place everybody’s like ‘I really like Twilight.’ And that film got here out a very long time in the past, over 10 years in the past. Ten years since I used to be in it and I used to be within the third movie. However, I am so grateful. It’s very cool.

There’s simply one thing about Twilight that’s all the time going to stay with us. At the same time as principal stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart transfer on to even greater roles (akin to R-Patz’s upcoming flip in The Batman or Ok-Stew transferring to a Princess Diana biopic), the reminiscence of their work on Twilight stays within the dialog. Though the standard of the flicks typically will get a foul rep, the characters they play are nonetheless beloved, particularly by the followers of the guide collection. And that holds true of characters performed by Booboo Stewart and others as nicely, as he revealed to TooFab.

It’s humorous as a result of though Booboo Stewart has grown into his twenties and now dons longer hair, his work within the second half of the Twilight collection is the primary place many people noticed him. Consequently, he is turn out to be irrevocably tied to the franchise. On no account does it take away from his newer work, however I’d think about it will take a little bit of a toll on the actor when he is making an attempt to dwell within the current second of his profession. Stewart additionally recalled what caught out to him probably the most about enjoying Seth Clearwater:

The spotlight for me would have been my first day on set. That they had lower my hair. My hair was lengthy earlier than they lower it brief for the film, so it simply felt so new and so contemporary and also you walked on these humongous units and I used to be in Canada with my dad. All the things was simply so new. That is a second the place I am like, wow. I particularly bear in mind strolling to indicate one of many producers my hair as a result of it had simply gotten lower to ensure it was proper. It was actually enjoyable and I might completely do it once more, it was nice.

And talking of doing it once more, Stephenie Meyer shocked followers earlier this 12 months with the discharge of her fifth Twilight guide, Midnight Solar, which retells the romance from Edward Cullen’s perspective. The creator additionally confirmed that she has two extra Twilight books within the works, nevertheless it may very well be a while earlier than we see them. No less than one of many concepts will probably be a sequel set 4 years after the occasions of Breaking Daybreak. So maybe there will probably be extra of Seth Clearwater?

Booboo Stewart’s newest function is in Let Me Go with Kevin Costner and Diane Lane, which is in theaters now.


