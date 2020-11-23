news Universal Studios Finally Reopens Ride That Had Been Shut Down For Months, But What Are The Safety Measures?

Common Studios has everybody within the parks masked up anyway and as well as has instituted digital queues for lots of its rides in order that persons are extra simply capable of preserve social distancing if and after they do resolve to get out and journey to the parks. The parks have additionally deliberate shock openings for sights equivalent to this one to maintain the thrill excessive within the parks even in robust instances. Nonetheless, what’s most fascinating to me are the assorted methods theme parks are using to maintain individuals protected and the way these methods differ from park to park and trip to trip. It’s been a wild 12 months, and I don’t envy the individuals who toiled over plans to verify the parks may function safely. Clearly quite a lot of sweat went into this.