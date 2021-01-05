news Upcoming Alexandra Daddario Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Songbird Star

The 34-year-old New York Metropolis native first entered the mainstream in 2010 as Annabeth Chase, the daughter of the Greek goddess Athena, in Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (in addition to within the second and closing installment, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, from 2013). Alexandra Daddario can also be greatest often known as a TV actress from her function as Woody Harrelson’s girlfriend, Lisa Tragnetti, on Season 1 of True Detective in 2014. Lately, she additionally retains busy behind the digital camera as a producer, corresponding to for the romantic comedy Can You Preserve a Secret? in 2019, and as a humanitarian, having spent her personal thirty second birthday elevating cash to offer mosquito nets for youngsters within the African nation of Malawi in 2018.

On this planet of present enterprise, Alexandra Daddario doesn’t have any identified producing credit on the horizon in the intervening time, however loads on the earth of performing, in addition to different notable efforts wherein she is simply being herself. We’ll cowl all of that within the following breakdown of the upcoming Alexandra Daddario films and TV initiatives within the works.