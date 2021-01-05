news Upcoming Alexandra Daddario Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Songbird Star

Go away a Remark
She has battled cataclysmic pure disasters in San Andreas, energy tool-wielding cannibals within the 3D Texas Chainsaw reboot, and her greatest good friend (Kate Upton) over the affections of a good-looking stranger (Matt Barr) whereas ready for a aircraft in The Layover. Certainly, for actress Alexandra Daddario, a eager sense of selection has at all times been a defining side of her profession and, based mostly on what initiatives she has in retailer for each the large display and small display alike, that may be a theme she appears intent on persevering with.
The 34-year-old New York Metropolis native first entered the mainstream in 2010 as Annabeth Chase, the daughter of the Greek goddess Athena, in Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (in addition to within the second and closing installment, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, from 2013). Alexandra Daddario can also be greatest often known as a TV actress from her function as Woody Harrelson’s girlfriend, Lisa Tragnetti, on Season 1 of True Detective in 2014. Lately, she additionally retains busy behind the digital camera as a producer, corresponding to for the romantic comedy Can You Preserve a Secret? in 2019, and as a humanitarian, having spent her personal thirty second birthday elevating cash to offer mosquito nets for youngsters within the African nation of Malawi in 2018.
On this planet of present enterprise, Alexandra Daddario doesn’t have any identified producing credit on the horizon in the intervening time, however loads on the earth of performing, in addition to different notable efforts wherein she is simply being herself. We’ll cowl all of that within the following breakdown of the upcoming Alexandra Daddario films and TV initiatives within the works.
Die In A Gunfight (Publish-Manufacturing) – February 12, 2021
Alexandra Daddario is thought for love tales like When We First Met and motion movies like Baywatch, however not as typically for tales that mix the 2. But, romance and motion are main components of Die in a Gunfight, which is presently in post-production and slated for launch on February 12, 2021.
The upcoming drama stars Daddario as Mary Rathcart, whom Rock of Ages star Diego Boneta’s Ben Gibbon falls in love with regardless of being the daughter of his father’s sworn nemesis. From director Colin Schiffli and in addition starring Vikings’ Travis Fimmel, Die in a Gunfight is a contemporary tackle the story of Romeo and Juliet within the vein of a New York crime thriller and can beat out Steven Spielberg’s West Aspect Story as the primary (and simply darker) rewrite of the William Shakespeare traditional to come back out this yr.
The White Lotus (Miniseries – Filming)
After all, darkness shouldn’t be all that’s to be anticipated in Alexandra Daddario’s forthcoming initiatives. In truth, she has a mini-series comedy occasion from Faculty of Rock scribe Mike White for HBO within the works.
At the moment filming in Maui, Hawaii, The White Lotus stars Daddario alongside a star-studded solid together with Molly Shannon, Steve Zahn, Sydney Sweeney, and others as vacationers and workers at a tropical resort throughout one eventful week. Not a lot else is thought concerning the plot of the six-episode social satire in the intervening time, however it already seems like paradise.
Glad Life (Pre-Manufacturing)
Talking of paradise, Alexandria Daddario has additionally signed on to star within the upcoming comedy Glad Life – the feature-length directorial debut of Central Intelligence co-writer David Stassen. Nevertheless, the title of the movie truly takes on a little bit of an ironic that means.
Evangeline Lilly, of Misplaced and Ant-Man and the Wasp fame, performs an sad girl looking for a brand new lease on life after she begins to suspect that her workaholic husband (Blockers star Ike Barinholtz – additionally a producer on the movie) is dishonest on her with an Instagram mannequin, performed by Daddario. The romantic dramedy is now in pre-production, however with out an official launch date scheduled.
Airborne (In Improvement)
Lengthy earlier than Alexandra Daddario signed on to play certainly one of many fighting a worldwide pandemic in Songbird, the scream queen was set to star as certainly one of many threatened by illness at 30,000 toes. Such is the plot of Airborne, an upcoming horror flick a couple of lethal virus that breaks out on board a business flight.
Daddario will lead the solid of the thriller, from 1922 director Zak Hilditch, as a flight attendant of the contaminated aircraft. Nevertheless, greater than a yr after her involvement with the undertaking was introduced, Airborne stays in improvement in the interim.
San Andreas 2?
Alternatively, we hesitate to even put the long-awaited sequel to San Andreas within the “in improvement” class. Whereas there was speak of a follow-up to the catastrophe flick, which noticed a lot of the West Coast in shambles after a record-breaking earthquake, because it launched in the summertime of 2015, star Dwayne Johnson’s schedule and director Brad Peyton’s attempt for originality have saved the manufacturing from breaking floor (pun supposed).
Nevertheless, Alexandra Daddario, who performed The Rock’s resourceful daughter Blake Gaines within the movie, has expressed curiosity in reprising her function in San Andreas 2, having since labored with Johnson in Baywatch and with Peyton for a deleted scene from Rampage, as nicely. Maybe the actress’ help could possibly be sufficient make waves and result in one other journey that challenges the Richter scale.
Alexandra Daddario’s YouTube Channel
Whereas followers wait for an additional San Andreas movie and the opposite aforementioned initiatives involving Alexandra Daddario, they’ll comply with her whereabouts on her standard YouTube channel, too. She uploads a brand new video of her personal creation every week, which have primarily consisted these days of her adventures whereas in quarantine, alongside her roommate and fellow actress Kate Easton. Daddario has additionally used the channel to present followers behind-the-scenes peeks at her newest productions, create a voting marketing campaign disguised as an attractive morning after vlog, and even showcase a few of her hidden musical abilities.
Current Releases Starring Alexandra Daddario
The yr 2020 was fairly stacked for Alexandra Daddario, notably with the Satanic Panic throwback We Summon the Darkness, her second movie as each star and producer, and her lead half as an English instructor operating away from herself and proper into hassle in Misplaced Ladies and Love Lodges, based mostly on Catherine Hanrahan’s novel. Her smaller supporting roles are additionally price mentioning, corresponding to voicing, Lois Lane, in Superman: Man of Tomorrow and taking part in reverse Simon Pegg and Juno Temple in Misplaced Transmissions. Most just lately, Daddario joined the star-studded ensemble solid of Songbird – a very well timed thriller from producer Michael Bay concerning the struggles of surviving a worldwide pandemic.
What do you assume? Have the newest of Alexandra Daddario’s performing efforts helped preserve you adequately entertained whereas a lot of Hollywood was at a standstill, or has it solely made you wish to see extra new materials? Tell us within the feedback and make sure you test again for extra info and updates on the gifted magnificence, in addition to much more inside seems to be into what’s subsequent in retailer in your favourite celebrities, right here on CinemaBlend.
