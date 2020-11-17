news Upcoming Anya Taylor-Joy Films: What's Next For The Queen's Gambit Star

Depart a Remark
There are few younger names in Hollywood whose star shined brighter in 2020 than Anya Taylor-Joy. The American-British-Argentinian model-turned-actress began off the 12 months because the titular character within the newest adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma, appeared in a number one position in long-awaited X-Males horror movie The New Mutants, and final, however not least, turned the largest factor on Netflix together with her star-making efficiency in The Queen’s Gambit.
However now that plenty of us have watched the hit Netflix miniseries a few younger chess prodigy with extra private demons than trophies, some could also be questioning what’s subsequent for Anya Taylor-Joy and the place we’ll see her subsequent. Unsurprisingly, the Queen’s Gambit star is not losing any time and has plenty of initiatives which can be both in manufacturing, pre-production, or have been not too long ago introduced. Listed below are only a few issues the younger and proficient actress has popping out within the very close to future.
Final Evening In Soho – April 23, 2021
We’ll subsequent see Anya Taylor-Joy tackle one of many two main roles alongside Jojo Rabbit‘s Thomasin McKenzie in Edgar Wright’s upcoming psychological horror movie Final Evening in Soho. Within the movie, which the Child Driver director wrote with 1917 co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns, McKenzie performs Eloise, a younger woman obsessive about trend design who’s mysteriously transported to Nineteen Sixties London the place she encounters her idol, Sandy, portrayed by Taylor-Joy, based on IndieWire. The plot of Final Evening in Soho largely stays a thriller at this level, however with a forged that features everybody from Matt Smith to Terence Stamp and the late Diana Rigg and Margaret Nolan, it seems it should be one hell of a trip.
Like lots films that have been purported to be launched in 2020, Final Evening in Soho was initially scheduled to land in theaters on September 25, however after delays in taking pictures and post-production brought on by the continued COVID-19 pandemic, director Edgar Wright and Focus Options, who’s distributing the upcoming horror flick, have determined to push the discharge to April 23, 2021. The director, who’s identified for his collaborations with Simon Pegg on Shaun of the Useless, Scorching Fuzz, and The World’s Finish, introduced the delay on his Twitter account in Could 2020 when he revealed it wasn’t fairly prepared but.
The Northman – TBD
Ever since breaking out along with his 2015 directorial debut, The Witch, Robert Eggers has turn out to be one of the vital visionary horror administrators of his time, an argument that was solely made stronger following the discharge of his 2019 psychological thriller The Lighthouse. The New Hampshire native appears to observe up the success and buzz generated by his earlier two efforts with the upcoming historic revenge movie The Northman, which shall be set on the flip of the tenth Century in Iceland.
The movie facilities round Nordic prince Amleth, performed by Alexander Skarsgård, as he seeks revenge towards those that murdered his father. The film largely stays a thriller right now, as Anya Taylor-Joy, who seems in an unspecified position, advised Collider. And whereas she did not share any specifics, the Queen’s Gambit star did say The Northman shall be like nothing anybody has seen earlier than.
Along with Anya Taylor-Joy and Alexander Skarsgård, The Northman additionally encompasses a supporting forged that features Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Ethan Hawke, Björk, Ralph Ineson and a number of different greats. Manufacturing on Robert Eggers’ newest characteristic movie was purported to get underway in March 2020, however the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the beginning of principal pictures till August 2020, when Deadline confirmed taking pictures had gotten underway in Eire, which appears to be standing in for Iceland throughout many of the shoot. Presently, there are particulars on when The Northman shall be launched, however it ought to be someday in late 2021 or early 2022.
Furiosa – TBD
Anya Taylor-Joy has greater than psychological horror flicks and thrillers coming down the pike, because the actress has been forged within the lead position of George Miller’s upcoming Mad Max spinoff film, Furiosa. The character, which debuted in Miller’s Oscar-winning 2015 high-octane thrill trip, Mad Max: Fury Highway, was made well-liked by Charlize Theron. This time round, audiences will see a youthful Imperator Furiosa performed by Taylor-Joy.
Throughout an October 2020 look on the Completely happy Unhappy Confused podcast, the New Mutants star admitted that she should method the character in a different way than her predecessor as a result of Theron did such an incredible job the primary time round. Becoming a member of Taylor-Joy shall be Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who has been on a roll as of late with an impressive efficiency in The Trial of the Chicago 7.
George Miller has been fairly vocal ever for the reason that launch of Mad Max: Fury Highway that he intends on retaining his dystopian and barbaric franchise going properly into the longer term, and the Australian director did not waste anytime along with his newest challenge throughout the early days of his quarantine in early 2020. Again in March, Selection reported that Miller had been talking with Anya Taylor-Joy about taking up the position of Imperator Furiosa in a potential spinoff. And whereas there was no affirmation at the moment, the Mad Max spinoff film is selecting up some steam with these casting confirmations. Presently, nevertheless, there isn’t a phrase on what the film shall be about, when it should enter manufacturing, or when after we’ll lastly get to see it in theaters.
Weetzie Bat – TBD
Anya Taylor-Joy can also be hooked up to star because the lead within the movie adaptation of Francesca Lia Block’s Eighties cult novel Weetzie Bat, which was first introduced by Deadline in July 2018. Within the film, which is to be directed by Justin Kelly (I Am Michael, Welcome To Stranger, and King Cobra), follows Weetzie (Taylor-Joy), the daughter of an alcoholic actress mom and junkie screenwriter father, as she navigates life in Eighties Los Angeles and finds her place amongst a bunch of inseparable pals performed by Nick Robinson (Love, Simon) and Keiynam Lonsdale (The Flash) When the sleek crusing of younger life will get interrupted, nevertheless, it is as much as Weetzie to confront the darker aspect of the Metropolis of Angels.
There have not been any updates since Weetzie Bat was first introduced in the summertime of 2018, so it stays to be seen precisely when the challenge, which was tailored for the display screen by the novel’s creator, will enter manufacturing or come to a theater close to you.
The Sea Change – TBD
Again in February 2017, Deadline reported that Anya Taylor-Joy was simply one of many names being tied to the movie adaptation of Elizabeth Jane Howard’s 1959 acclaimed novel The Sea Change. In accordance with the report, the film will focus on a bunch of people who find themselves re-evaluating loss, love, and the human connection after coming to a distant island off the coast of Greece. Taylor-Joy is to play a curious and outspoken younger lady whose life is thrown upside-down as the 2 different individuals within the group, a married couple to be performed by Mark Robust and Kristin Scott Thomas (who’s to make her directorial debut), overcome years of turmoil of their marriage.
On the time of the movie’s announcement, Kristin Scott Thomas, who not too long ago appeared within the Netflix adaptation of Rebecca, advised Deadline that she wished to make a film that explores the thrills and difficulties of affection in a means that has depth, humor, and wonder. There have not been any additional bulletins relating to The Sea Change in practically 4 years now, so except one thing main occurs following Anya Taylor-Joy’s profitable run on The Queen’s Gambit, this one could also be useless within the water.
Nosferatu – TBD
Lengthy earlier than Anya Taylor-Joy and Robert Eggers teamed up for The Northman after first collaborating for the tense and horrifying 2015 horror movie The Witch, the actress and visionary filmmaker have been speaking about working collectively on a remake of the silent movie horror traditional Nosferatu. The challenge, which was first introduced again in the summertime of 2017, has been one thing of a thriller within the years since. In March 2018, Taylor-Joy sat down with Leisure Weekly and defined that whereas there was nothing concrete on the time, she very a lot wished to work with Eggers on a remake of F.W. Murnau’s 1922 unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula.
Throughout an interview with Den of Geek across the launch of The Lighthouse in 2019, Robert Eggers revealed that though he has devoted plenty of time to bringing the enduring horror film into the twenty first Century, he does not know when or if it should occur in any case. Regardless of that, Eggers mentioned it will be actual disgrace he by no means acquired to really make his model of Nosferatu. Even when Eggers and Anya Taylor-Joy find yourself not making the film, you may all the time watch the unique on Amazon.
These are all of the upcoming initiatives that contain Anya Taylor-Joy in some capability. And as all the time, movie initiatives are sometimes fluid beasts till they’re completed, so be sure that to verify again for all the newest right here at CinemaBlend.
