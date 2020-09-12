news Upcoming Awkwafina Films: What's On Tap For The Comedic Actor

Since its preliminary announcement again in 2019, Raya and the Final Dragon has been met with some manufacturing delays introduced on the recasting of the movie’s lead, in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, which swept throughout the globe simply as manufacturing was selecting up in March 2020. The film was initially slated to be launched on November 25, 2020, however the slot was given to the Pixar movie Soul after its authentic launch was pushed again due to the pandemic. Regardless of the shutdown, the group engaged on the upcoming Disney characteristic has been capable of push by with the assistance of video calls and dealing remotely with a purpose to get all the things prepared for the film’s March 12, 2021 launch date.