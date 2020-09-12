news Upcoming Awkwafina Films: What's On Tap For The Comedic Actor

Go away a Remark
The previous few years have given audiences a few of the largest and brightest stars in latest reminiscence, and close to the highest of that record of younger standouts is Awkwafina, the hilarious rapper-turned-actress who has taken the world by storm since first showing on display halfway by the 2010s. In recent times, the Chinese language American actress has starred in movies like Ocean’s 8, Loopy Wealthy Asians and The Farewell, the latter of which earned her a Golden Globe in 2020. However as they prefer to say, there is no relaxation for the weary, and it would not seem like Awkwafina is losing any time or momentum shifting ahead.
Over the course of the following a number of of years, Awkwafina will likely be in a Marvel film, a Disney live-action adaptation and several other different films that may absolutely elevate the star to the following stage of her profession. Here is what’s on faucet for the comedic actress.
Raya And The Final Dragon – March 12, 2021
2021 will likely be a giant 12 months for Awkwafina, and she is going to star issues off with a number one function in Disney’s Raya and the Final Dragon, an animated fantasy movie a couple of lone warrior who embarks upon an epic journey to find the final recognized water dragon in existence in order that she will save her kingdom from an evil menace. Disney first introduced Raya and the Final Dragon at its 2019 D23 occasion, the place the studio revealed that Degrassi actress Cassie Steele can be taking part in Raya and Awkwafina can be taking over the function of Sisu, the final water dragon. Nevertheless, there was a significant shakeup in August 2020 when it was introduced that Star Wars star Kelly Marie Tran can be taking on the function of Raya.
Since its preliminary announcement again in 2019, Raya and the Final Dragon has been met with some manufacturing delays introduced on the recasting of the movie’s lead, in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, which swept throughout the globe simply as manufacturing was selecting up in March 2020. The film was initially slated to be launched on November 25, 2020, however the slot was given to the Pixar movie Soul after its authentic launch was pushed again due to the pandemic. Regardless of the shutdown, the group engaged on the upcoming Disney characteristic has been capable of push by with the assistance of video calls and dealing remotely with a purpose to get all the things prepared for the film’s March 12, 2021 launch date.
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings – Might 7, 2021
Subsequent on Awkwafina’s record of upcoming tasks, the Golden Globe winner will star in her first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie when she seems within the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Not a lot is understood in regards to the solid apart from the casting of Simu Liu as Shangi-Chi and Tony Leung because the Mandarin, the chief of the Ten Rings terrorist group who additionally has a robust connection to the titular character. Awkwafina, Ronny Chieng, and Michelle Yeoh are all a part of the solid as effectively, however Marvel and director Destin Daniel Cretton are being tight-lipped at this level in manufacturing.
Filming received underway in early 2020 at Fox Studios Australia in Sydney, however the manufacturing was briefly shut down in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and did not decide again up till August after the solid and crew had returned to Sydney and accomplished their mandated quarantines. The movie was initially purported to be launched on February 12, 2021 to coincide with the beginning of the Chinese language New Yr, however delays pressured Marvel Studios to push again all theatrical releases, leading to Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings getting a brand new launch date of Might 7, 2021.
The SpongeBob Film: Sponge On The Run – 2021
Technically The SpongeBob Film: Sponge on the Run is already out in theaters (in Canada), however followers of the most recent adaptation of the basic Nickelodeon cartoon must wait till some level in 2021 when it premieres on CBS All Entry as a substitute of getting a standard run on the native movie show. Now that we’ve got all of that complicated enterprise out of the best way, the third SpongeBob film will comply with everybody’s favourite Krabby Patty burger-flipper and his finest buddy Patrick as they embark on a rescue mission to avoid wasting Gary that takes them to the Misplaced Metropolis of Atlantic Metropolis.
Along with the SpongeBob mainstays just like the titular Bob, Patrick, Gary and the remainder of the residents of Bikini Backside, Sponge on the Run additionally options none aside from Awkwafina, who portrays Otto, a robotic who joins the principle characters on their epic journey and serves as SpongeBob’s private boat driver. We’ll have to attend till subsequent 12 months (except you are in Canada) to see what Otto has in retailer for everybody, however hopefully it is definitely worth the wait.
Breaking Information In Yuba County – TBD
The subsequent undertaking involving Awkwafina is the crime comedy-drama Breaking Information in Yuba County, which facilities round a girl who buries her husband’s physique after he suffers a coronary heart assault attributable to her catching him in mattress with one other girl. Within the movie, Oscar winner Allison Janney performs Sue Bottoms, a quiet girl who turns into considerably of a star after the local people begins a search celebration for her presumed-missing husband. Breaking Information in Yuba County additionally stars Mila Kunis, Regina Corridor and Awkwafina, to call just a few.
First introduced again in late 2018, Breaking Information in Yuba County entered manufacturing in June 2019, based on Deadline, however not a lot of a peep has been made about how and when it is going to be launched to audiences. With a star-studded solid and the director of hits like The Assist, The Woman on the Practice and Ma, it is unusual that the film hasn’t seen the sunshine of day effectively over a 12 months since capturing first received underway.
The Little Mermaid – TBD
Disney launched its newest live-action remake, Mulan, on Disney+ in September 2020, however the Home of Mouse at all times has one thing up its sleeve subsequent. On this case, that occurs to be The Little Mermaid. The new model of the Disney animated basic boasts a stacked live-action solid anchored by Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula and Javier Bardem as King Triton. The voice solid contains Hamilton‘s Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Founder, and Awkwafina as Scuttle, the dim-witted chook who provides Ariel extremely inaccurate descriptions of on a regular basis objects.
Manufacturing on The Little Mermaid was purported to get underway in spring 2020, however Disney shut issues down simply 10 days earlier than filming was set to start because of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. There is no such thing as a phrase on when The Little Mermaid will likely be launched at this level.
The Baccarat Machine – TBD
Awkwafina is not any stranger to the crime style because of her nice efficiency in 2018’s Ocean’s 8, wherein she performed Constance, the loudmouthed pickpocket, and he or she’ll decide up the place she left off within the upcoming drama The Baccarat Machine. In keeping with Selection, Awkwafina signed on in February 2020 to star within the playing thriller impressed by Michael Kaplan’s 2017 Cigar Aficionado article of the identical title. The Golden Globe winner will painting Cheung Yin Solar, who, together with poker participant Phil Ivey, amassed a fortune at casinos all over the world by recognizing the variations in edges of playing cards. There are presently no different particulars relating to this undertaking.
Shelly – TBD
Anybody who just like the pairing of Awkwafina and Karen Gillan in Jumanji: The Subsequent Degree is in for some excellent news, as the 2 stars will quickly be teaming up as soon as extra within the action-comedy Shelly. The film facilities round Awkwafina’s Shelly, a cutthroat murderer who returns to her hometown solely to find that her subsequent goal is Karen Gillan’s Dianna Park, who pulled a traumatic prank on her in highschool. Like just about each different film like this, Shelly and Dianna will group up and tackle one other group of hitmen and turn out to be mates within the course of.
Amazon Studios introduced in September 2020 that it had picked up the undertaking that’s being written by Michael Doneger and directed by Liz Storm, although there was no phrase on when the remainder of the solid will likely be introduced or when capturing is anticipated to get underway. It additionally stays unclear if Shelly will obtain a theatrical launch or head straight to Prime Video sooner or later subsequent 12 months.
Loopy Wealthy Asians Sequel – TBD
The world was taken by storm by the shockingly refreshing romantic comedy Loopy Wealthy Asians, and earlier than the mud had even settled, there was discuss of adapting Kevin Kwan’s followup novels, China Wealthy Girlfriend and Wealthy Individuals Issues, back-to-back. Appears nice, proper? Effectively, just a little greater than a 12 months after audiences fell in love with the story of Rachel Chu and Nick Younger, the undertaking was dealt a blow when Adele Lim, one of many writers of the unique adaptation, introduced that she was leaving the undertaking attributable to an unequal pay dispute. That mixed with the COVID-19 pandemic makes it look like we’ll be ready for an prolonged time frame earlier than we see the following chapters within the Loopy Wealthy Asians franchise.
It’s a bummer that we’ll almost certainly have to attend a very long time earlier than we see Awkwafina’s Peik Lin Goh or every other character from Loopy Wealthy Asians, however there are many films that includes the rapper-turned-actor arising within the subsequent 12 months or so to get us by. And if you wish to know what different films are popping out subsequent 12 months, try CinemaBlend’s 2021 New Film launch information for all the most recent info.
