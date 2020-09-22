news Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out, From Late 2020 Through 2021

Candyman – TBA, 2021

As soon as a highly-anticipated summer time 2020 launch, Nia DaCosta’s Candyman is now the newest main horror film to be up within the air, release-date smart. After being moved to October prior, Candyman is now anticipated to return out someday in 2021, however we don’t know when. The film is a religious sequel to the ‘90s franchise starring Tony Todd because the Candyman. It’ll take followers to the identical Cabrini-Inexperienced public housing venture of Chicago, which has now been gentrified. Visible artist Anthony (Abdul-Mateen) and his gallery director GF Brianna (Teyonah Parris) transfer there and study concerning the horrors of the slasher story firsthand. Candyman is produced and co-written by Jordan Peele and helmed by the longer term director of Captain Marvel 2.