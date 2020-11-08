news Upcoming Jamie Foxx Movies And TV Reveals: Soul, MCU's Spider-Man 3, And More

Go away a Remark
Whether or not as an actor, musician, comic, sport present host, producer, or burgeoning director, Jamie Foxx is continually increasing himself and demonstrating his skills in quite a lot of dynamic and spectacular methods. Actually, the Oscar-winning performer’s upcoming lineup showcases quite a few promising films, together with Pixar’s Soul, the return of Electro in MCU’s newest Spider-Man sequel, a Mike Tyson biopic, Todd McFarlane’s Spawn reboot, and a brand new Netflix sitcom.
When you love Jamie Foxx, you have got a number of films and reveals to stay up for. Here is what’s developing subsequent.
Soul – December twenty fifth, 2020 (Accomplished)
It is usually mentioned that the rationale why Pixar films stand out in comparison with so many different, usually inferior animated films is due to the center and soul they’re given by their highly-accomplished workforce of creatives. Properly, in relation to their newest film, Soul, that is apparently fairly literal. Jamie Foxx lends his voice to the studio’s latest celebrated journey. He performs a center college music instructor who’s lastly given his large likelihood to carry out jazz music onstage, solely to seek out his soul separating from his physique throughout an premature accident. Now, touring to the Nice Earlier than, the place souls develop personalities and quirks, he should discover a technique to return to his physique earlier than it is too late.
Alongside Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Questlove, Daveed Diggs, Angela Bassett, and Phylicia Rashad are additionally heard in Pixar’s well-acclaimed film. It will arrive on Disney+ beginning December twenty fifth.
Spider-Man 3 – December seventeenth, 2021 (Filming)
Admittedly, Jamie Foxx’s first try at taking part in Electro did not end up so sizzling. Whereas he definitely put his all into his energetic villainous flip in 2014’s ill-fated The Superb Spider-Man 2, his overwrought efficiency was simply one of many film’s many failings. Many assumed it was lights out for Foxx’s time with Spidey, notably with the MCU beginning their very own Spider-Man trilogy outdoors of this shortened Sony franchise. However not in contrast to Ryan Reynolds reprising Deadpool as soon as extra in a separate movie, Foxx shocked us all with the announcement that he’ll reprise his function as this lightning-based antagonist in MCU’s forthcoming, untitled Spider-Man sequel. But it surely must be famous that this take will seemingly be separate from his previous portrayal.
It is at present filming now. We’ll have to attend to see if Electro’s return is shockingly good or one other burnout. Spider-Man 3 is slated for December seventeenth, 2021.
All-Star Weekend – TBA 2021 (Publish-Manufacturing)
Having established himself as an Oscar-winning actor, Jamie Foxx is leaping behind the- digicam together with his characteristic directorial debut, All-Star Weekend. The upcoming sports activities dramedy, which Foxx additionally co-wrote with Donald “Speedy” Caldwell Jr., stars Foxx alongside Jeremy Piven, Eva Longoria, Ken Jeong, Gerard Butler, DJ Khaled, Jessica Szohr, and Robert Downey Jr., who was reportedly solely on set for 4 hours, based on Foxx. Once we’ll get an opportunity to see this film stays a thriller, although, as it has been stalled or delayed since manufacturing began all the way in which again in 2016.
At one level, it was anticipated to be launched by 2018, to coincide with the 2018 NBA All-Star Recreation, however post-production was reportedly not completed. Its scheduled launch dates in 2019, in the meantime, have been additionally delayed for unspecified causes. The plan, presently, is to launch Foxx’s movie someday in 2021. Discuss an extended weekend.
Groove Tails – TBA (Filming)
Along with Pixar’s much-anticipated Soul, Jamie Foxx has one other animated venture coming down the pipeline: Groove Tails, a household movie from director Bob Logan (The LEGO Ninjago Film). Additionally that includes the voice skills of Dave Bautista, this musical film follows mice competing in a avenue dancing competitors. Particulars stay obscure in any other case, although it must be famous that Foxx is on-board to provide along with lend his voice to the function of Biggz. Additionally, the screenplay comes from Joel Cohen & Alec Sokolow (Toy Story, Garfield: The Film), Johnny Mack (Actual Husbands of Hollywood), and Logan. They’re placing the film collectively now, although it has been within the works since no less than 2017.
Once we can anticipate to see this latest animated manufacturing stays unclear, although if it is being animated now, it is not unlikely for it to come back out within the subsequent yr or two.
Day Shift – TBA (Pre-Manufacturing)
Following the industrial success of Challenge Energy, Jamie Foxx is quickly anticipated to reunite with Netflix. In truth, he is likely to be champing on the bit, you could possibly say, to work with them once more. That is as a result of Foxx is signed on to star and government produce Day Shift, an upcoming comedy movie that follows a hard-working blue-collar dad who needs to do proper by his good 8-year-old daughter, although his San Fernando Valley pool cleansing firm is definitely a entrance for his actual job: searching and killing vampires.
As Deadline reported, the vampire characteristic will function the directorial debut of second unit director and stunt coordinator J.J. Perry. It will even be produced by Chad Stahelski (John Wick), Jason Spitz, Shaun Redick (BlackKklansman), and Yvette Yates Redick. The screenplay comes from Tyler Tice and Shay Hatten. Not a lot else is understood, although it is believed to be in pre-production.
They Cloned Tyrone – TBA (Pre-Manufacturing)
Along with Day Shift, Jamie Foxx will reunite with Netflix for They Cloned Tyrone, which follows an unlikely trio on the path of a nefarious authorities conspiracy. Together with Foxx, this new streaming unique will even star John Boyega, contemporary off the Star Wars franchise, and Teyonah Parris (Candyman, Chi-Raq). They Cloned Tyrone might be directed by Creed II co-writer Juel Taylor and he’ll co-write the screenplay alongside Tony Rettenmaier.
At present, the film is within the early levels of pre-production, so we would not see it come collectively for a short while longer. But it surely provides one more intriguing new venture to Foxx’s ever-busy filmography, and it will permit the seasoned actor to work with two vibrant and up-and-coming performing skills.
Untitled Mike Tyson Biopic – TBA (Introduced)
Jamie Foxx received his Oscar for his mesmerizing portrayal of the late Ray Charles in 2004’s Ray. Can he reprise that magic together with his newest foray into the biopic style? We’ll have to attend and see, however probably the most intriguing initiatives in Foxx’s forthcoming schedule is an untitled Mike Tyson biopic, which might see the 52-year-old actor adopting the function of the heavyweight boxing champion. Actually, the actor is not a stranger to bringing boxers onto the display, as he performed a key function in 2001’s Ali reverse Will Smith. However so as to convincingly play the controversial sports activities persona, Foxx might want to actually push himself, bodily and spiritually, to undertake the half.
Actually, the function of Mike Tyson may show to be Jamie Foxx’s most difficult, however he is clearly excited to select up the gloves. He is gonna put up a battle.
Dad Cease Embarrassing Me – TBA (Introduced)
Earlier than he turned an Oscar-winning A-list film star, Jamie Foxx was primarily identified for his tv work. Particularly, he was a standout characteristic participant on In Residing Shade all through its run, and he later obtained his personal sitcom, The Jamie Foxx Present, which aired for 5 seasons. Whereas he continues discovering success on the massive display, the one-time TV actor is returning to the tube with Netflix’s sitcom, Dad Cease Embarrassing Me. Based mostly on Foxx’s real-life relationship together with his daughter, Corinne, Jamie Foxx is on-board to star and government produce, whereas Corinne Foxx can also be hooked up as a producer.
Moreover, Bentley Kyle Evans, who co-created and was the showrunner for The Jamie Foxx Present, is reuniting with the actor because the showrunner for this latest sitcom. The pandemic delayed preparations earlier this yr, but it surely’s anticipated to maneuver ahead once more quickly.
When We Pray – TBA (Introduced)
Whereas we’re nonetheless ready for Jamie Foxx’s first directorial characteristic, All-Star Weekend, the actor-turned-filmmaker is already shifting ahead together with his follow-up movie, When We Pray. As Deadline reported in February, the faith-based movie tells the story of two brothers who grow to be pastors at separate church buildings in the identical neighborhood. One sibling turns his home of the Lord right into a modernized high-tech congregation. The opposite sibling follows a extra humble path, although he finds himself in monetary misery with a church in decline. Along with calling the pictures on this drama, Foxx wrote the script together with his writing accomplice, Donald Ray “Speedy” Caldwell Jr. He beforehand collaborated with Caldwell on his still-upcoming directorial debut.
Particulars concerning casting, together with whether or not or not Jamie Foxx will assume one in all these roles, stays unknown. Moreover, manufacturing was beforehand anticipated to start out later this yr, although that appears unlikely with pandemic restrictions.
Spawn – TBA (Introduced)
It hasn’t been a straightforward street for Todd McFarlane’s long-labored cinematic adaptation of his personal comedian guide collection, Spawn. Beginning again in early 2015, it was introduced that McFarlane would direct and adapt his personal comedian by a reboot. Later, in 2017, it was introduced that the brand new tackle the comedian character could be funded by Blumhouse, in one in all their greatest initiatives but. Solely in 2018 was it introduced that Jamie Foxx would play the title character, and it was later revealed that Jeremy Renner was thought of for a job. However developments since then have usually been obscure, although Spawn is reportedly being redeveloped following the industrial billion-dollar success of Joker, which suggests one other hard-R take/retooling on the violent character.
It has been promised for some time, however Spawn is outwardly nonetheless gaining momentum.
Beat Shazam Season 4 – TBA (Introduced)
Along with all his numerous performing commitments, Jamie Foxx hosts Fox’s sport present, Beat Shazam. Additionally, in case you’re like me, it’s extremely amusing that Foxx has a present on Fox. However regardless of. This fast-money competitors collection finds three groups of two gamers competing by a number of rounds to determine songs, incomes cash for every right reply. The very best-scoring workforce then goes head-to-head (or, slightly, head-to-machine) in opposition to the Shazam app, pushing their luck to see if they’ll determine the music earlier than Shazam. Any workforce that beats Shazam by all six rounds wins $1,000,000. Not a nasty technique to earn an entire lot of cash.
Actually, Beat Shazam has earned a gradual stream of viewers all through its first three seasons, and it has been renewed for a fourth since January. However when the sport present, which Foxx additionally produces, returns is not clear.
Challenge Energy 2? – TBA (Rumored)
Earlier this yr, particularly in lieu of any new superhero films on the movie show, many viewers turned their consideration to Netflix’s Challenge Energy. The marginally-more-mature tackle the style did not totally stay as much as the ability of its potential, however there was undoubtedly room for a sequel — one that would increase on its promising premise in new and hopefully thrilling methods. However at the moment second, there are not any plans at present in place for this potential sequel. Solely rumors and hypothesis. Nonetheless, it is one thing that is been mentioned, and one thing that would occur later down the street, notably after its favorable essential response and its broad viewership.
Whether or not or not Jamie Foxx returns stays unknown. Based mostly on how the film panned out, although, it is laborious to think about one other Challenge Energy film with out its main star energy. However we’ll see what occurs.
Upcoming Jamie Foxx Producing Credit:
Notably as he continues to enterprise off into numerous completely different avenues as an actor, Jamie Foxx is pushing his inventive hand extra behind the scenes as nicely, producing (in addition to directing) quite a few films and reveals that he frontlines. Alongside with these titles, he is additionally a producer on Geechee, an upcoming thriller from writer-director DuBois Ashong, starring Andrea Riseborough, Judith Scott, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ladies). Moreover, Foxx will produce Mahalia!, primarily based on the lifetime of civil rights activist and gospel singer Mahalia Jackson. Geechee is at present in manufacturing, whereas Mahalia was introduced this summer season.
Which Jamie Foxx manufacturing are you most wanting ahead to? Tell us within the feedback!
