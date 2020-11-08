news Upcoming Jamie Foxx Movies And TV Reveals: Soul, MCU's Spider-Man 3, And More

Spider-Man 3 – December seventeenth, 2021 (Filming)

Admittedly, Jamie Foxx’s first try at taking part in Electro did not end up so sizzling. Whereas he definitely put his all into his energetic villainous flip in 2014’s ill-fated The Superb Spider-Man 2, his overwrought efficiency was simply one of many film’s many failings. Many assumed it was lights out for Foxx’s time with Spidey, notably with the MCU beginning their very own Spider-Man trilogy outdoors of this shortened Sony franchise. However not in contrast to Ryan Reynolds reprising Deadpool as soon as extra in a separate movie, Foxx shocked us all with the announcement that he’ll reprise his function as this lightning-based antagonist in MCU’s forthcoming, untitled Spider-Man sequel. But it surely must be famous that this take will seemingly be separate from his previous portrayal.

It is at present filming now. We’ll have to attend to see if Electro’s return is shockingly good or one other burnout. Spider-Man 3 is slated for December seventeenth, 2021.