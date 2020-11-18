news Upcoming Joaquin Phoenix Films: What's Ahead For The Joker Star

Go away a Remark
There’s something about Joaquin Phoenix, a top quality that few, if any, different actors of his era possess. Whether or not he is portraying “the person in black” within the 2005 Johnny Money biopic Stroll the Line, the absurdist art-house documentary I am Nonetheless Right here, or his most up-to-date effort in 2019’s Joker, which netted him his first Academy Award, Phoenix is a type of uncommon skills who loses himself in his characters and by no means permits the viewers to peak behind the scenes till the film is over and achieved with. It is this high quality that makes Phoenix so electrical on the display, and why we, because the viewers, maintain coming again for extra.
However what’s forward for the star of nice cinematic masterpieces like Gladiator, The Grasp, and Her? The place will we see Joaquin Phoenix once more, and when will we see him lose himself as soon as once more in one other acclaimed efficiency of a singular and tormented character? Nicely, there are literally a couple of confirmed films and documentaries with Joaquin Phoenix’s identify connected to them which are both in manufacturing or about to be there very quickly. Let’s have a look, we could?
C’mon C’mon – TBD
Once we final noticed Joaquin Phoenix, he was laughing within the chaos of a burning Gotham Metropolis in Todd Phillips’ Joker, however we’ll be seeing a really completely different character from the acclaimed actor when he seems in Mike Mills’ upcoming C’mon C’mon. Phoenix’s involvement within the newest film from the director of Inexperienced persons and twentieth Century Ladies, was first introduced in September 2019 when Deadline reported he can be starring within the newest drama from A24.
Within the film, Phoenix will play a personality by the identify of Johnny, an artist who’s liable for the care of his younger nephew, Jesse (Woody Norman) because the pair embarks upon a cross-country journey and kind an sudden and unbreakable bond. Along with Phoenix and Norman, C’mon C’mon additionally contains a forged that features Gaby Hoffman and The Each day Present with Trevor Noah correspondent Jaboukie Younger-White.
Manufacturing on C’mon C’mon received underway in late 2019, in keeping with Discussing Movie, with the taking pictures going down in New York, Los Angeles, Detroit, and New Orleans. Cinematographer Robbie Ryan, who has labored on movies like Marriage Story and The Favorite as of late, informed Deadline in December 2019 that he was engaged on the mission with Mike Mills and having fun with touring across the nation throughout the shoot. Manufacturing on C’mon C’mon appears to be like to have wrapped in January 2020, however there isn’t a phrase on when or how will probably be launched.
Kitbag – TBD
Joaquin Phoenix was already an up-and-coming actor by the point he was forged because the villainous Commodus, the power-hungry son of Marcus Aurelius in Ridley Scott’s epic Gladiator, however the younger star’s efficiency, particularly when going up towards Russell Crowe’s Maximus Decimus Meridius, solely additional helped his profession. All these years later, Phoenix is about to staff up with the visionary director as soon as extra within the upcoming Napoleon Bonaparte biographical drama, Kitbag. In keeping with Deadline, the film will provide an in-depth take a look at the origins and unprecedented climb to energy by the enduring French emperor, and in typical Ridley Scott trend, will embrace a few of the historic determine’s most well-known battles and different key moments of Bonaparte’s life.
And though Kitbag has been introduced and a script is within the works, this one appears to be like to be fairly far off due to director Ridley Scott’s different initiatives which are in varied phases of manufacturing. Subsequent up for Scott would be the just lately accomplished The Final Duel starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, and Ben Affleck as males preventing to loss of life in 14th Century France. After that and earlier than Kitbag might be Gucci, a retelling of the 1995 homicide of Maurizio Gucci which was organized by his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani. That mission will function a somewhat spectacular forged that features Girl Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Jack Huston, and Reeve Carney. That being stated, it is perhaps 2022 and even 2023 earlier than we see Joaquin Phoenix tackle the function of Napoleon Bonaparte.
The Finish Of Drugs – TBD (Producer)
After watching Joaquin Phoenix’s acceptance speech for his Finest Actor win on the 92nd Academy Awards in February 2020, it ought to come as no shock that the actor (alongside together with his fiancée Rooney Mara) shouldn’t be the most important fan of animal agriculture in a large-scale capability. Now the longtime animal rights activist is government producing Keegan Kuhn (Cowspiracy) and Alex Lockwood’s upcoming feature-length documentary The Finish of Drugs, which goals to make clear zoonotic ailments, which the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention classifies as ailments which are brought on by germs spreading between animals and people like we’re seeing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
In keeping with Deadline, the documentary entered manufacturing in October 2019, simply a few months earlier than the world was overtaken by COVID-19, however will contact on the pandemic in some capability. The manufacturing has continued all year long, even throughout the world shutdown, and The Finish of Drugs needs to be accomplished by the top of the 12 months. There isn’t any launch date presently, however the first teaser trailer may be watched on Alex Lookwood’s Lookwood Productions web site.
Joker 2? – TBD
Shortly after the discharge of Joker in late 2019, the web was buzzing with rumors, experiences, and hypothesis that Todd Phillips and firm had been engaged on a sequel for the very best grossing R-rated film of all time. And whereas Phillips has denied that the sequel is definitely taking place (he even informed Selection in December 2019 that he hadn’t even talked to Joaquin Phoenix about it), that hasn’t stopped followers from begging for a second Joker film. And even when we do truly get a Joker 2, which is able to absolutely have a extra intelligent of a reputation, it’ll in all probability be fairly a while earlier than wee Phoenix’s emaciated Arthur Fleck operating issues in Batman’s yard.
Even we right here at CinemaBlend have speculated concerning the nature of a possible Joker sequel up to now and introduced up a number of factors about what the film can be about, if it might embrace extra figures from the DC Comics Universe, and the rest you possibly can ever ask a couple of followup to probably the most profitable films of 2019. But when Joker 2 (and presumably Joker 3) does in reality find yourself taking place, Joaquin Phoenix has reportedly been provided a $50 million deal to return, in keeping with Mirror. That, nonetheless, needs to be taken with a grain of salt till we get any affirmation from somebody at Warner Bros.
Current Joaquin Phoenix Films
Now that now we have gone via all of Joaquin Phoenix’s upcoming films and different initiatives, let’s check out a few of the Academy Award-winning actor’s most up-to-date releases and the place you possibly can stream them on-line. These vary from the field workplace juggernaut that was Joker to those who flew beneath the radar like Mary Magdalene, which noticed Phoenix tackle the function of Jesus Christ in his journey with Mary Magdalene, portrayed right here by Rooney Mara. However there are simply the latest choices, and there are various extra on the market. Nicely, besides SpaceCamp, which is not streaming anyplace for some motive.
Joker
If you’re one of many few individuals who missed Joker when it tore via theaters within the remaining months of 2019 and at last have the time to observe or need to watch Arthur Fleck’s descent into insanity towards the backdrop of a crime-ridden Gotham Metropolis, you are able to do so now that it’s streaming on HBO Max.
The Sisters Brothers
There have been a variety of nice westerns these previous few years and the most effective occurs to be Jacques Audiard’s 2018 black comedy The Sisters Brothers starring John C. Reilly and Joaquin Phoenix as two brothers and assassins on an epic and lethal journey via the American Northwest. Most missed out on this when it got here out a couple of years again, however now you possibly can see it for your self on Hulu.
Do not Fear, He Will not Get Far On Foot
Joaquin Phoenix is nice in dramas, no one’s taking that away from him, however he’s additionally fairly rattling nice in comedies as properly. That is seen in Gus Van Sant’s 2018 comedy Do not Fear, He Will not Get Far on Foot, which sees Phoenix tackle the function of recovering drug addict and paraplegic cartoonist John Callahan, whose memoir served because the supply materials. This is not your typical comedy and is in reality fairly darkish and attempting at occasions, however undoubtedly price a watch over on Amazon.
Mary Magdalene
After which there’s the 2018 Garth Davis-directed drama Mary Magdalene, which follows the biblical character as she finds refuge with Jesus Christ (performed by Joaquin Phoenix) earlier than and after his crucifixion and resurrection. You possibly can watch Mary as she undergoes an awakening on Showtime.
That about catches up with all of Joaquin Phoenix’s upcoming initiatives and a few of his newer films which you can stream proper now. If you wish to know what else is popping out the remainder of 2020 or throughout what might be a crowded 2021, we have you lined right here at CinemaBlend.
