news Upcoming John Cena Films, WWE Events And More

John Cena is not any stranger to consideration. Over the course of his profession, the wrestler-turned-actor has received a number of championships within the WWE, set and damaged information for the variety of needs his granted by means of the Make-A-Want Basis, and even grow to be a heavyweight on the planet of movie and tv. And regardless that a few of his initiatives have been both delayed or placed on the back-burner in 2020, the charismatic character appears to be like to have a outstanding, and probably career-defining yr in 2021 when he reveals up within the extremely anticipated The Suicide Squad and F9, and that is just the start.