news Upcoming John Cena Films, WWE Events And More

John Cena is not any stranger to consideration. Over the course of his profession, the wrestler-turned-actor has received a number of championships within the WWE, set and damaged information for the variety of needs his granted by means of the Make-A-Want Basis, and even grow to be a heavyweight on the planet of movie and tv. And regardless that a few of his initiatives have been both delayed or placed on the back-burner in 2020, the charismatic character appears to be like to have a outstanding, and probably career-defining yr in 2021 when he reveals up within the extremely anticipated The Suicide Squad and F9, and that is just the start.
So, as we stay up for 2021 and what it has in retailer for John Cena, let’s check out the entire initiatives he is hooked up to which are set to come back out within the subsequent yr or so. And will we see his return to the squared circle after vanishing from the center of the ring on the conclusion of his “Firefly Funhouse Match” at WrestleMania 36? We will solely hope…
F9 – April 2, 2021
Followers of the Quick and Livid franchise have been all fired up and able to go when it was introduced that John Cena can be showing as Dominic Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) brother Jakob in F9 in early 2020. The ninth installment within the action-packed sequence was imagined to drop on Might 22, 2020, however only a few weeks after the primary trailer debuted, the discharge date was pushed again practically a yr till April 2, 2021, which means we would have a substantial period of time to search out out if John Cena was mendacity when he mentioned he wasn’t taking part in the villain within the newest entry within the profitable franchise.
Within the wake of F9‘s delay, longtime members of the forged despatched out reassuring messages concerning the new launch date, as did John Cena, who was set to make his debut within the franchise with its ninth foremost entry. And who is aware of, perhaps Tyrese Gibson was proper when he mentioned that pushing the film’s launch again a yr was a great factor, even when it means now we have to attend even longer to see that shock cameo Vin Diesel was teasing shortly after the announcement was made. I do know it is wishful considering, however what if it is Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs coming again to get revenge on John Cena’s Jakob Toretto, persevering with the wrestlers-turned-actors WWE feud from 2011-2013.
The Suicide Squad – August 6, 2021
John Cena has been hooked up to James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad since 2019 when it was rumored that the “Physician of Thugonomics” had been forged in an unspecified function. The information was confirmed later that summer season, however the nature of the Cena’s function within the adaptation of Job Pressure X’s adventures was nonetheless being teased up till the DC FanDome in August 2020, the place it was lastly revealed that he can be taking part in Peacemaker.
The wrestling celebrity might be taking part in the Christopher Smith model of the DC Comics character, a ruthless killer who has a need to convey peace irrespective of how a lot loss of life and destruction is required to tug it off. Within the behind-the-scenes sneak peek that accompanied the “Roll Name” trailer, John Cena described Peacemaker as a “douchey Captain America,” with director James Gunn saying that the character is prepared to kill anybody and everybody to make the world a extra peaceable place. We’ll have to attend till August 6, 2021, till we get to see John Cena’s Peacemaker and his twisted sense of peace in motion.
Undertaking X-Traction – 2021
Not solely will John Cena make his Quick and Livid and DC debut within the coming yr, the star of flicks like Bumblebee and Taking part in with Hearth can also be teaming up with martial arts and motion legend Jackie Chan within the much-anticipated Undertaking X-Traction. In line with a report from THR when the challenge was first introduced in 2018, the most recent providing from Want for Velocity and Act of Valor director Scott Waugh will middle on the partnership shaped by a Chinese language non-public safety contractor (Chan) and a former United States Marine (Cena) when they’re despatched to a Chinese language-owned refinery within the Center East to rescue employees and stop the theft of the dear oil.
In line with the Undertaking X-Traction IMDb web page, the motion thriller is about to be launched in some unspecified time in the future in 2021, however no precise date has been introduced presently. I assume we’ll simply have to attend and see what these two heavyweights have in retailer for the buddy motion style.
Trip Buddies – TBD
Over the course of the previous 5 years, John Cena has confirmed time and time once more that he’s greater than only a beefed up wrestler and aspiring motion star with appearances in Trainwreck, Sisters, and Blockers, the place he confirmed simply how far he would go to get amusing. And Cena appears to be like to be persevering with along with his profitable balancing act of comedy and motion with the upcoming Hulu unique movie, Trip Buddies.
The film was first introduced in late 2019 when Deadline revealed that the plot will focus on a straight-laced couple that meets a wild and loopy couple on trip in Mexico solely to find that they adopted them again to the USA as soon as the journey wraps up. Additionally starring in Trip Buddies is Meredith Hagner from Palm Springs and comic Lil Rel Howery who made a reputation for himself with scene-stealing performances in Get Out, Uncle Drew, and Chicken Field. The Atlanta Journal-Structure reported that manufacturing was set to get underway in Atlanta in early 2020, however was pushed again till August 2020 due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
The Janson Directive – TBD
One other challenge involving John Cena that has been within the works for a while now could be The Janson Directive, the movie adaptation of Robert Ludlum’s 2002 novel of the identical identify. Cena’s one-time WWE rival Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was initially hooked up to star within the lead function, however deserted the challenge in 2018, at which level his WrestleMania 28 and 29 opponent stepped in and took over. On the time of the announcement, it was revealed that Johnson would keep on as an government producer of the film.
For these not conscious of the novel, it facilities round Paul Johnson, an ex-Navy SEAL and United States spy who goes on the run after a mission goes awry. The function of a former member of the army is correct up John Cena’s alley as he acquired his begin within the WWE-produced The Marine in 2006, and the 2017 army thriller The Wall. However with no new data on the standing of The Janson Directive, we’ll must examine again on this one sooner or later.
WrestleMania 37 – March 28, 2021
We have not seen or heard from John Cena in WWE since he vanished in the course of the ring after being defeated by “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt within the insane “Firefly Funhouse” Match at WrestleMania 36 in April 2020, however anybody who’s watched even the smallest quantity of wrestling over the previous 30+ years is aware of that this is not the final seen of Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect. With WrestleMania 37 being held in Hollywood (nicely, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California to be precise), you possibly can nearly assure that Cena might be making an look in some form or kind.
Simply look again at John Cena’s historical past on the Showcase of the Immortals and you will see that he is performed a task in each WrestleMania relationship again to 2004 when he defeated Massive Present for the USA Championship. Positive, Cena hasn’t wrestled a sanctioned match at each occasion since then, however he is appeared in visitor spots and even the time he rapped in the course of Elias’ live performance on the 35th annual occasion again in 2019. And with Cena having a number of big-budget films popping out in 2021, WWE might be clamoring for his star energy.
Are You Smarter Than A fifth Grader?
And what about John Cena’s 2019 revival of Are You Smarter than a fifth Grader which earned a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2020? There hasn’t been any phrase on the destiny of the Nickelodeon sequence, however it would not be out of the realm of chance for the present to return in some unspecified time in the future. I imply, it would not be the primary, or second time some type of the sport present has been resurrected because it first grew to become a success on Fox again in 2007 with unique host Jeff Foxworthy, who was introduced again as a part of the primary revival in 2015.
As all of us have discovered over the previous yr, lots can change within the drop of a hat (just like the one John Cena used to throw within the crowd evening after evening), so be certain to examine again for all the most recent and best details about one of the profitable wrestling superstars of all time and one of the promising motion stars in fairly a while.
