news Upcoming Karen Gillan Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Guardians Of The Galaxy Star

Over the course of the previous 10 years, Karen Gillan has gone from one of the memorable companions on Physician Who to a bonafide motion star with appearances within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, together with starring roles within the Guardians of the Galaxy collection and two most up-to-date Avengers movies, in addition to the extremely profitable Jumanji reboot and its sequel.

And as we glance in direction of an unsure future for the film trade, some could also be questioning what’s subsequent for Karen Gillan and the place can we count on to see the Guardians of the Galaxy star on the large display screen in addition to our tv units. Nicely, she really has quite a bit occurring together with a return to the offbeat Marvel franchise, one other team-up film with one in all her Jumanji: The Subsequent Stage co-stars, and another initiatives that look and sounds simply as badass, if no more.