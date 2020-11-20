news Upcoming Keanu Reeves Films: What's Ahead For The John Wick Star

Keanu Reeves, who appears to know the key location of the fountain of youth, has remained some of the bankable and prolific stars in all of Hollywood, a lot in order that even a few of his forgotten films ultimately develop into shock hits on Netflix. And in recent times, the actor who made his mark within the Invoice and Ted franchise has been returning to that collection with Invoice and Ted Face the Music, and can quickly tackle the position of John Wick and Neo from The Matrix very quickly in any respect.

However apart from these two landmark roles from Keanu Reeves’ profession, the uber-successful film star has a couple of different films, tv collection, and even online game appearances coming down the pike. So, with out losing any extra time, here is what’s forward for the John Wick star within the very close to future.