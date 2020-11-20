news Upcoming Keanu Reeves Films: What's Ahead For The John Wick Star

Go away a Remark
Keanu Reeves, who appears to know the key location of the fountain of youth, has remained some of the bankable and prolific stars in all of Hollywood, a lot in order that even a few of his forgotten films ultimately develop into shock hits on Netflix. And in recent times, the actor who made his mark within the Invoice and Ted franchise has been returning to that collection with Invoice and Ted Face the Music, and can quickly tackle the position of John Wick and Neo from The Matrix very quickly in any respect.
However apart from these two landmark roles from Keanu Reeves’ profession, the uber-successful film star has a couple of different films, tv collection, and even online game appearances coming down the pike. So, with out losing any extra time, here is what’s forward for the John Wick star within the very close to future.
The Matrix 4 – December 22, 2021
Keanu Reeves can be returning to one in every of his most iconic movie franchises when he reprises his position of Neo in Lana Wachowski’s upcoming The Matrix 4, which is slated to be launched forward of Christmas 2021. Not a lot is admittedly recognized so far as the movie’s plot goes, particularly after the occasions of the divisive Matrix Revolutions. The fourth installment within the revolutionary science-fiction franchise which debuted greater than 20 years in the past now will see some acquainted faces return alongside Reeves’ “The One,” nonetheless, as Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson (The Merovingian) are all set to return of their respective roles.
And whereas it stays to be seen if Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus will return to the fold, the forged contains a few of Hollywood’s largest up-and-coming names like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, and Jessica Henwick, to call a couple of.
The thought of a fourth Matrix film, whether or not it’s a sequel or reboot, had been the subject of debate for a number of years earlier than Warner Bros. formally introduced The Matrix 4 in August 2019, which entered manufacturing in early February 2020. A bit of greater than a month into principal pictures, nonetheless, manufacturing was shut down because the COVID-19 pandemic started to cripple the leisure trade and world typically.
Filming picked again up over the summer time with quite a few new security measures in place to stop one other shutdown, and ultimately wrapped in November 2020. These intensive delays did, nonetheless, had an affect on the discharge date of The Matrix 4, which was initially supposed to come back out on Could 21, 2021. It was ultimately moved to April 1, 2022, however Warner Bros. walked it again to December 22, 2021 in early October 2020.
John Wick: Chapter 4 – Could 27, 2022
Following the discharge of The Matrix Revolutions in 2003, Keanu Reeves appeared in a number of romantic comedies (which are not all dangerous, by the way in which) with a couple of motion flicks sprinkled in between. Reeves’ subsequent huge motion franchise would are available 2014 with the introduction of John Wick, which has blossomed into some of the talked about collection prior to now decade. There have been two equally profitable and insane sequels within the years since and the retired murderer with an affinity for canines will return earlier than too lengthy with John Wick: Chapter 4. The particulars of the plot largely stay a thriller at the moment, however contemplating the ending of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the fourth installment appears to be like to do much more world constructing.
Manufacturing on John Wick: Chapter 4 is ready to get underway in some unspecified time in the future in 2021, in keeping with Deadline, and can be filmed back-to-back with the fifth movie within the franchise, John Wick 5. The precise begin of principal pictures has but to be disclosed, however contemplating Keanu Reeves has accomplished filming his scenes for The Matrix 4, he needs to be free to select up the place he left off with the deadly murderer sooner relatively than later. John Wick: Chapter 4 was initially presupposed to drop in theaters on Could 21, 2021, however Lionsgate pushed issues again a 12 months and gave the movie a brand new launch date of Could 27, 2022. When this all settles down, there can be greater than sufficient Keanu, and John Wick, for everybody on the theaters.
John Wick: Chapter 5 – TBD
Followers of the John Wick franchise are in for a very good time within the coming years contemplating the one-two punch that can be John Wick: Chapter 4 and John Wick: Chapter 5. At this cut-off date, it is laborious to say what the fifth installment within the profitable motion collection can be about, particularly when you think about the truth that we all know subsequent to nothing about its predecessor. There’s a myriad of the reason why it is a good transfer for the franchise transferring ahead, together with giving each movies a uniform look (in case that is actually only a two-parter), higher world constructing for these potential spinoffs, and most significantly, its offers followers a shorter break between releases.
How lengthy it’s going to take to shoot each John Wick films back-to-back stays unclear this early within the sport, however with John Wick: Chapter 4 popping out on Could 27, 2022, we will anticipate to see the subsequent chapter unfold in some unspecified time in the future later that 12 months or round summer time 2023, which is able to make this lengthy break between films all the better to take. And judging by the earlier entries within the collection, John Wick: Chapter 5 can be extra of the ass-kicking and dog-loving we have seen from the titular murderer prior to now.
Previous Midnight – TBD
Keanu Reeves has made a profession out of enjoying badass heroes, and if the Anthony and Joe Russo-produced Netflix superhero film Previous Midnight ever sees the sunshine of day, he’ll add one other title to his listing of ass kickers. When the undertaking was first introduced in March 2018, Deadline described it as a brand new sort of vigilante superhero film, however had nothing else so as to add in regards to the plot or different actors who could also be connected. It was revealed on the time, nonetheless, that Previous Midnight can be written by TJ Fixman, a longtime author for the Ratchet & Clank online game collection, and directed by Rick Famuyiwa, whose credit embody The Wooden and Dope.
Judging by feedback made by Joe Russo throughout a joint interview alongside his brother, Anthony, with Inverse in 2019, it appears like we cannot see a lot of Previous Midnight for fairly a while. Throughout that dialog, Joe Russo stated the undertaking was nonetheless in a “very formative stage” however did word it had an interesting script.
Rally Automobile – TBD
Among the different Keanu Reeves films mentioned are nicely on their strategy to changing into realities, however there are different initiatives from the actor that stay extra of a thriller, like Rally Automobile. When the undertaking was first introduced in February 2017, Selection reported that it tells the story of a self-centered NASCAR driver who takes half in a global Rally Automobile race throughout mainland China, studying so much about himself and his Chinese language co-driver within the course of. Rally Automobile, which can be distributed by Lionsgate whether it is ever launched, will reportedly be directed by French filmmaker Oliver Megaton (Hitman, Taken 2, Taken 3). Particulars surrounding Rally Automobile stay murky at the moment, however it’s not completely out of the realm of chance we see Keanu Reeves play a cocky race automobile driver eventually.
Rain (Miniseries – TBD)
For so long as Keanu Reeves has been round, the film star hasn’t appeared in that many tv packages. Properly, that would doubtlessly change if the long-awaited Rain miniseries ever finds its method onto the small display screen. First introduced again in August 2014 (two months earlier than the premiere of John Wick), Deadline introduced that Reeves was connected to supply and star within the globe-trotting motion drama based mostly on Barry Eisler’s e book of the identical title. The present would focus on a personality by the title of John Rain (Reeves) that sounds so much like John Wick within the sense that he’s a extremely touted contract killer looking for his place on the earth.
There hasn’t been a lot motion on the undertaking over time, however Rain nonetheless appeared prefer it was a piece in progress as late as 2019 when Selection reported that Fits actor Jun Kunimura was additionally connected to star alongside Keanu Reeves.
Cyberpunk 2077 (Video Sport) – December 10, 2020
Followers of Keanu Reeves who additionally play a number of video video games are most likely greater than conscious of the motion star’s involvement within the upcoming first-person role-playing sport Cyberpunk 2077 which options the person behind John Wick and Neo as Johnny Silverhand. The character not solely options Reeve’s voice but in addition his likeness and actions as he offered the motion-capture throughout manufacturing, in keeping with Leisure Weekly. How Johnny Silverhand performs into the plot of the long-awaited sport stays unknown at this level, however avid gamers will quickly discover out when Cyberpunk 2077 is lastly launched on December 10, 2020.
These are all of the upcoming initiatives from Keanu Reeves that you could anticipate to see in some form or type within the close to future. Which title are you most excited to see? Tell us within the feedback under.
Add Comment