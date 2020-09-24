news Upcoming Leonardo DiCaprio Films: What The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Star Is Doing Next

Killers Of The Flower Moon – TBD

Since first working collectively on Gangs of New York in 2002, Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese have made a complete of 5 motion pictures collectively, with the latest being 2013’s The Wolf of Wall Road. Effectively, the actor-director pairing that is accountable for a number of of the preferred motion pictures of the early 2000s are planning to get again collectively for an additional go along with the upcoming movie adaptation of David Grann’s 2017 non-fiction guide Killers of the Flower Moon. The guide and film are each based mostly on a sequence of murders of the members of the Osage Native American tribe in Oklahoma again within the Nineteen Twenties and the newly shaped FBI whose brokers are despatched to analyze the vicious crimes and the occasions that precipitated them. Longtime buddy and collaborator of Scorsese and DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, can also be slated to be featured within the upcoming film.