news Upcoming Leonardo DiCaprio Films: What The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Star Is Doing Next

For practically 30 years now, Leonardo DiCaprio has remained some of the distinguished and prolific voices in Hollywood. Trying again on every decade because the Academy Award-winning actor made his debut within the early Nineteen Nineties, it is inconceivable to discover a stretch of time the place he wasn’t in some of the extremely regarded motion pictures. With every part from the field workplace juggernaut Titanic to his most up-to-date look in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, DiCaprio has constantly been a seemingly unstoppable drive.
However as we glance towards an unsure future for the film trade as we all know it, a few of Leonardo DiCaprio’s greatest followers could also be asking themselves, “What’s subsequent, Leo?” Effectively, the previous teenage heartthrob-turned-playboy has a number of initiatives within the works when it comes to appearing in addition to in a producing function, which is one thing he is been taking on increasingly as of late. All that being mentioned, listed below are a few of Leonardo DiCaprio’s upcoming motion pictures (in addition to all these producer credit).
Killers Of The Flower Moon – TBD
Since first working collectively on Gangs of New York in 2002, Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese have made a complete of 5 motion pictures collectively, with the latest being 2013’s The Wolf of Wall Road. Effectively, the actor-director pairing that is accountable for a number of of the preferred motion pictures of the early 2000s are planning to get again collectively for an additional go along with the upcoming movie adaptation of David Grann’s 2017 non-fiction guide Killers of the Flower Moon. The guide and film are each based mostly on a sequence of murders of the members of the Osage Native American tribe in Oklahoma again within the Nineteen Twenties and the newly shaped FBI whose brokers are despatched to analyze the vicious crimes and the occasions that precipitated them. Longtime buddy and collaborator of Scorsese and DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, can also be slated to be featured within the upcoming film.
Similar to Martin Scorsese’s newest movie, The Irishman, Killers of the Flower Moon will debut on a streaming platform along with having a restricted theatrical run, solely this time it will likely be exhibiting up on newcomer Apple TV+ as an alternative of streaming large Netflix, based on Deadline. Manufacturing will not get began on the movie till early 2021 attributable to COVID-19 considerations inside the Osage Nation, based on Osage Information. Once principal pictures picks up, the shoot is anticipated to final 16 weeks, which most likely means Killers of the Flower Moon will not be launched till the top of 2021 on the earliest.
The Satan In The White Metropolis – TBD
Leonardo DiCaprio has lengthy been hooked up to the variation of The White Metropolis: Homicide, Magic, and Insanity At The Truthful That Modified America, the chronicling of Dr. H.H. Holmes, who is taken into account to be America’s first serial killer, and now it appears to be like like it would lastly occur. And though The Satan within the Metropolis has been thrown round as a doable film for the proficient and versatile actor over time, it now seems that the story of the crazed physician who assaulted, tortured, and murdered a suspected 200 victims over the course of quite a few years in his “Homicide Fort” in Chicago will seem as a restricted sequence on Hulu.
Based on a 2019 report from The Hollywood Reporter, there are few particulars concerning the undertaking apart from that it’ll seem on Hulu if and when it will get made. It additionally stays to be seen whether or not Leonardo DiCaprio, who can also be producing the sequence alongside Martin Scorsese, will nonetheless get to painting some of the sickening males in United States historical past.
Roosevelt – TBD
I do know, I do know, that is turning into extra of a listing about upcoming collaborations between Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese, but it surely’s arduous to have one with out the opposite at this level. If this subsequent undertaking will get off the bottom, we’ll all have yet one more nice film with Scorsese behind the digital camera directing DiCaprio in what certainly will probably be one other standout efficiency. The movie? The long-awaited biopic concerning the twenty sixth President of the USA Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt that has been mentioned for years. Based on a 2017 report from Deadline, Scott Bloom was employed to script the movie that can someday be launched by Paramount Photos.
There aren’t any additional particulars concerning the film or if it will likely be a full-on biopic of the Tough Rider’s whole life or only a small portion of his political profession. With Leonardo Dicaprio’s love of the pure world, it would not be out of the realm of chance for the film eto comply with Roosevelt on his many journeys to what would change into a few of American’s biggest nationwide parks.
The Black Hand – TBD
Leonardo DiCaprio has been in among the finest crime motion pictures of the twenty first Century, and that legacy will proceed if the movie adaptation of The Black Hand ever will get made. Primarily based on Stephen Talty’s guide of the identical identify, the film will comply with the efforts of NYPD detective Joe Petrosino, who made it his mission in life to tackle the mafia that had come to America from Italy. Over the course of his profession, Petrosino arrested and deported dozens of criminals, however was ultimately reduce down by the boys he was investigating. Based on a Deadline report from January 2017, DiCaprio is the actor Paramount Photos desires to see tackle the function of the famed New York police officer, however the remainder of the potential forged has but to be named.
There have not been any extra particulars regarding The Black Hand lately, however fingers crossed the film ultimately sees its means into manufacturing. With a narrative as riveting as Joe Petrosino taking over the early type of the mob within the Huge Apple and Leonardo DiCaprio within the main function, there’s nothing about this that does not sound superb. I imply, who would not need to see DiCaprio painting a hard-nosed, no-nonsense cop in early twentieth Century New York Metropolis?
The Crowded Room – TBD
This subsequent long-rumored undertaking involving Leonardo DiCaprio looks as if it is by no means going to occur at this level, however that does not imply it is formally useless. Again in February 2015 (one yr earlier than he received an Oscar for his efficiency in The Revenant), DiCaprio was hooked up to seem in a psychological drama titled The Crowded Room, based on The Hollywood Reporter. Primarily based on a non-fiction novel chronicling the lifetime of Billy Milligan, the primary individual to efficiently use a number of persona dysfunction as a protection in a United States court docket, the film was being scripted by Jason Smilovic and Todd Katzberg on the time of the announcement with DiCaprio taking over the function of the late Milligan.
A film based mostly on the story of Billy Milligan and his 24 personalities has been within the works for greater than a quarter-century now with Leonardo DiCaprio exhibiting an curiosity way back to 1997. And whereas no director has been hooked up to this model of the undertaking, a number of big-name filmmakers, together with James Cameron have proven an curiosity prior to now. It needs to be identified, nevertheless, that there have not been any particulars on The Crowded Room for somewhat greater than 5 years, however there’s all the time an opportunity.
Tasks Being Produced By Leonardo DiCaprio
All through the historical past of cinema, among the greatest stars in entrance of the digital camera have continued their success by beginning their very own manufacturing firms. It is no totally different for Leonardo DiCaprio, who based Appian Means Productions in 2004. In the previous 16 years, DiCaprio’s Appian Means has launched among the actor’s most notable motion pictures like The Aviator, The Wolf of Wall Road, and The Revenant, to simply identify a couple of of 17 titles which have come from the corporate. In addition to the movie facet of issues, the corporate has produced among the most consequential trendy documentaries like The Ivory Sport, Earlier than the Flood, and Ice on Hearth, as properly a number of tv packages just like the upcoming Disney+ restricted sequence The Proper Stuff.
It would not appear like Leonardo DiCaprio or Appian Means Productions have any intention on slowing down within the close to future because the checklist of upcoming initiatives being led by the corporate reveals:
- The Proper Stuff – October 9, 2020 on Disney+
- Discovering 52 – TBD
- The Shining Ladies – TBD
- Theodore Roosevelt – TBD
- Atari – TBD
- The Company – TBD
- Captain Planet – TBD
There are all of the Leonardo DiCaprio motion pictures and different initiatives that can both be launched within the subsequent couple of years or at the very least get going in some unspecified time in the future within the close to future. Ensure that to verify again for updates on these titles in addition to others from the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, and remember to take a look at the 2020 Film Launch Schedule or the 2021 New Film Releases right here at CinemaBlend.
