news Upcoming Lin-Manuel Miranda Initiatives: The Films, Music, And Shows The Hamilton Star Is Involved With

Following the immense success of Hamilton, it should not come to any shock to see Lin-Manuel Miranda dominating Hollywood. The multi-hyphenate expertise is understood for working tirelessly as an actor, author, and producer. That custom will proceed with a broad variety of intriguing movies and TV exhibits set for launch within the subsequent few years.
Whether or not it is starring in a blockbuster HBO collection, writing authentic music for a pair new Disney tasks, bringing a ardour mission to life, or leaping behind the director’s chair for a brand new Netflix musical, it is clear that Miranda is conserving himself lots busy and we’ll anticipate to see his skills prolonged to all kinds of high-profile tasks as his star continues to rise.
When you’re a giant fan of Miranda, then you definately’ve received so much to look ahead to within the months and years forward. But it surely will also be exhausting to inform when a few of these anticipated tasks are anticipated to be launched amid COVID-19 associated delays. Nonetheless, we’re right here to let you realize what upcoming tasks Miranda has in retailer within the not-too-distant future.
His Darkish Supplies Season 2 – November 2020 (Submit-Manufacturing) – Actor
One in every of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first massive tasks following Hamilton‘s intensive Broadway run was HBO’s collection adaptation of Philip Pullman’s His Darkish Supplies. Within the function of aeronaut Lee Scoresby, Miranda performs one a part of the present’s intensive foremost solid, and he is additionally on-board with its forthcoming second season.
Shot again in September of final yr, manufacturing on this Season 2 appears to be unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and these upcoming eight episodes are at the moment scheduled for launch someday in November. Whereas the second season was already confirmed awhile again, it stays unclear if Season 3 is occurring. So, it isn’t but identified whether or not or not Miranda performs his function — extensively or in any other case — on this potential season follow-up. However we’ll have to attend to cross that bridge. Within the meantime, His Darkish Supplies Season 2 is Miranda’s subsequent mission slated for launch.
Vivo – June 4th, 2021 (Filming) – Composer/Screenwriter
Within the years forward, Lin-Manuel Miranda can be making use of his inventive strengths to a excessive variety of intriguing and thrilling tasks. One in every of these tasks is Sony Photos Animation’s Vivo, a ardour mission that Miranda beforehand pitched to DreamWorks Animation all the best way again in 2010. It received picked up by Sony in 2016.
Vivo tells the story of a capuchin monkey with a thirst for journey and a ardour for music who travels from Cuba to Florida to stay out his desires. Because the Hamilton creator is concerned, it ought to come as no shock to know it is a musical, although it is Sony Photos Animation first time working on this style. Along with co-writing the story alongside Peter Barocchini (Excessive Faculty Musical), Miranda wrote 11 authentic songs for this new film. It is at the moment slated to come back out on June 4th, 2021.
In The Heights – June 18th, 2021 (Submit-Manufacturing/Accomplished) – Actor/Producer/Music and Lyrics
Earlier than Hamilton, there was Within the Heights. The Tony-winning musical, which went off-Broadway in 2007 and on-Broadway in 2008, turned Lin-Manuel Miranda’s calling card earlier than Hamilton made him a family title. Due to this fact, it was solely a matter of time following the outstanding success of Miranda’s second Tony-winning musical earlier than Hollywood circled again to his authentic smash hit.
Directed by Jon M. Chu (Loopy Wealthy Asians), Within the Heights is produced by Miranda and it stars Hamilton‘s Anthony Ramos as Usnavi de la Vega, whom the author/composer performed throughout the authentic stage run. Whereas Miranda is just too previous to reprise this function on this new film, the actor/author gives a short flip as Mr. Piragüero. Initially scheduled for a summer season 2020 launch, Within the Heights was delayed to June 18th, 2021. Miranda claims that he’ll proceed to be engaged on the movie amid its postponement.
The Little Mermaid – November 19, 2021 (Filming) – Composer/Songwriter/Producer
It was solely a matter of time earlier than Disney took us again underneath the ocean. The Mouse Home has been desirous to return to the properly with regards to a number of previous animated favorites, and The Little Mermaid is likely one of the subsequent ones on the docket.
Director Rob Marshall (Chicago, Into the Woods) is about to direct, whereas Halle Bailey will play Ariel with a supporting solid that features Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Awkwafina as Scuttle, and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula. Moreover, Lin-Manuel Miranda is connected to provide, compose and write new songs for this live-action musical. As for when you possibly can anticipate to see it, it is at the moment left a bit unclear. Filming formally started once more in August following a manufacturing shutdown in March. It is rumored to come back out on November nineteenth, 2021.
Encanto – November twenty fourth, 2021 (Filming) – Author
Lin-Manuel Miranda discovered quite a lot of success for his Oscar-nominated music work in Moana. Due to this fact, it was a on condition that they might collaborate once more within the not distant future. Positive sufficient, Disney and Miranda will reunite for the upcoming animated movie Encanto, which is able to inform the story of a younger lady and her household (all of whom are gifted with superpowers — besides her) residing in Latin America.
Directed by Zootopia‘s Jared Bush and Bryon Howard, in addition to Charise Castro Smith, this animated musical is about to be launched on November twenty fourth, 2021. Whereas different particulars are restricted presently, it is identified that Miranda is serving as a author on this mission and he can be writing authentic songs.
Tick, Tick… Increase – TBA (Pre-Manufacturing) – Director/Producer
Because the driving inventive power behind Hamilton, it was solely a matter of time earlier than Lin-Manuel Miranda jumped behind the director’s chair. Positive sufficient, two years in the past, Miranda introduced that he would helm a movie adaptation of Tick, Tick… Increase!, Jonathan Larson’s semi-autobiographical musical about an aspiring composer having a midlife disaster earlier than his thirtieth birthday.
With a screenplay by Expensive Evan Hansen‘s Steven Levenson, this film would not be Miranda’s first filmmaking endeavor, as he beforehand directed 1996’s hard-to-find micro-indie Clayton’s Pals, however it’ll be Miranda’s first directorial function after the immense success of his two Tony-winning productions. Along with calling the pictures, Miranda additionally serves as a producer alongside Ron Howard and Brian Glazer. Netflix will distribute it. Manufacturing began in March of this yr however it was shut down in April. There’s at the moment no launch date introduced.
Rita Moreno: The Lady Who Determined To Go For It – TBA (Pre-Manufacturing) – Government Producer
In a profession spanning over 70 years, Rita Moreno has confirmed her skills many instances over in West Aspect Story, Singin’ within the Rain, The King and I, and lots of acclaimed stage productions. She’s an Emmy winner, a Grammy winner, a Tony winner, and an Oscar winner, thus making her an EGOT. And these are just a few of her unbelievable accomplishments. Moreno is an impressive performer and many individuals have sung her praises over time, together with Lin-Manuel Miranda.
The stage actor/author/composer is clearly keen on the Puerto Rican actress, and he is teaming up with legendary TV producer Norman Lear (One Day At A Time) to make the tentatively titled documentary, Rita Moreno: The Lady Who Determined To Go For It, as a part of PBS’ American Masters collection. Miranda is an govt producer.
The Kingkiller Chronicles – TBA (Introduced) – Producer/Composer
Primarily based on the fantasy collection by Patrick Rothfuss, The Kingkiller Chronicles can be one more Hollywood alternative to ignite a fantasy franchise. It is exhausting to know whether or not or not it’s going to take off or fizzle out, however the film adaptation is clearly attracting some main expertise. Along with Sam Raimi being connected because the director, Lin-Manuel Miranda may even function not solely a producer however a composer on the movie.
Evidently, Miranda seems to be very excited concerning the prospect of turning this fantasy collection into the subsequent big-budget blockbuster try at a fantasy trilogy. He has talked brazenly about his ardour for the mission, which ought to hopefully show to be fruitful at any time when (or if ever) it will get picked up. Admittedly, with so many tasks left on his plate, who is aware of when Miranda can have any time to make it occur.
Suffice to say, Lin-Manuel Miranda is a busy man and he is conserving himself lots busy by engaged on a number of thrilling new tasks following the unbelievable success of Hamilton. Once we can anticipate to see all of them stays a thriller, however we’ll preserve you posted on the most recent particulars at any time when they arrive proper right here at CinemaBlend. However first, we wish to hear extra from you. Particularly, which upcoming Lin-Manuel Miranda mission are you most trying ahead to seeing? Tell us within the remark part beneath!
