news Upcoming Margot Robbie Films: What The Harley Quinn Actress Has Coming Up

Over the course of the previous eight years or so, Margot Robbie has gone from a comparatively unknown actress who appeared on the short-lived ABC sequence Pan Am to one of the crucial recognizable faces in all of Hollywood. Together with her career-making efficiency in The Wolf of Wall Road, her Academy Award-nominated portrayal of Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, and what is going to in all probability go down as her career-defining tackle Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey, the Australian actress has develop into a power to reckon with on the cinema and going off a few of her upcoming films, the perfect is but to come back.
Within the subsequent couple of years, Margot Robbie will seem in all the things from a David O. Russell film, the female-led reboot of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, and the return to the world of DC Comics with James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, simply to call a number of. This is all the things the Harley Quinn actress has developing…
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway – January 15, 2021
First up for Margot Robbie is Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, the followup to the 2018 live-action/computer-generated adaptation of Beatrix Potter’s traditional work Peter Rabbit. On this soon-to-be-released household comedy, Robbie might be reprising her function of Flopsy Rabbit as she and the remainder of the rabbits got down to discover Peter Rabbit (James Corden) after he discovers a brand new world with a higher appreciation for his iconic mischief than the house he has made with the remainder of characters, animals and people alike, on the dwelling of Thomas (Domhnall Gleeson) and Bea McGregor (Rose Bryne).
Filmed all through 2019, Peter Rabbit 2 was initially scheduled to be launched April 3, 2020, in the USA (March 27 in the UK), however was delayed to August 7 due to the COVID-19 pandemic earlier than once more being pushed again to January 15, 2021 within the states (December 11, 2020 within the U.Ok.).
The Suicide Squad – August 6, 2021
Much less of a sequel and extra of a delicate reboot finest described as being a Nineteen Seventies struggle film, James Gunn’s upcoming The Suicide Squad will function a number of of the members of the anti-hero group from the David Ayer’s 2016 Suicide Squad, however is about to primarily deal with the brand new members of the group, which incorporates Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Natan Fillion as T.D.Ok., and Alice Braga as Sol Soria. Returning members of the ragtag group might be Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.
Manufacturing on The Suicide Squad principally came about all through the ultimate months of 2019 with principal images wrapping up in February 2020, shortly earlier than movie units around the globe had been shut down. Throughout the DC FanDome occasion in August 2020, director James Gunn revealed a behind-the-scenes video in addition to a primary trailer that showcased the brand new and returning solid. Because it stands, The Suicide Squad is slated to hit theaters on August 6, 2021.
Untitled David O. Russell Undertaking – TBD
After Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway and The Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie’s different upcoming tasks develop into rather less agency, however regardless of that, they sound fairly wonderful. First is the upcoming David O. Russell challenge, which stays with out a title, starring Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, and Michael Jordan. Along with sitting behind the digital camera, the director of movies like The Fighter, Silver Linings Playbook, and American Hustle can be writing the script, in line with a February 2020 Selection report.
When the film ultimately enters manufacturing, it will likely be the primary time that David O. Russell has labored with Margot Robbie, and the primary time one in all his films hasn’t featured Jennifer Lawrence since her Oscar-winning efficiency in 2012’s Silver Linings Playbook. This can, nonetheless, be the third time Christian Bale and Russell have labored collectively. There isn’t a launch date at this level.
Untitled Pirates Of The Caribbean Reboot – TBD
In June 2020, Pirates of the Caribbean franchise would the most recent property to obtain the spinoff remedy when it was revealed that Margot Robbie can be showing in a female-led pirate movie from Disney. In keeping with The Hollywood Reporter, the plot and different particulars in regards to the film are being stored secret at this level, however the movie will function an unique story and new characters. It must be famous that it is a fully separate film from the Craig Mazin and Ted Elliot-led Pirates of the Caribbean reboot that was first introduced in late 2019.
Presently within the early levels of improvement, Margot Robbie’s Pirates of the Caribbean film will see the actress work with Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson, who’s penning the script. Along with the Harley Quinn spinoff, Hodson additionally wrote Bumblebee and is connected to the upcoming DC challenge The Flash.
Barbie – TBD
This subsequent challenge may presumably be the weirdest film Margot Robbie has made but, however with the writing and directing group pushing the movie adaptation of an iconic toy additionally makes it one of many actresses’ most anticipated tasks but. The challenge? Properly, Robbie is about to seem within the upcoming Barbie, which is being written by the group of Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Who would have thought that the inventive minds behind Woman Chicken and Marriage Story can be given the reins of Mattel’s popular culture icon for Barbie’s first even live-action adaptation?
There aren’t any particulars in regards to the plot, different solid members, and even the tone of the film, Barbie will hopefully be much less of a straight-up adaptation of the toy, her plastic boyfriend Ken, and her dream home and extra of an off-color tackle the property. And with Greta Gerwig slated to direct the image, it is in all probability going to have a quirkiness that may please even probably the most jaded of toy snobs. There may be at present no launch date for the film.
Marian – TBD
There have been extra Robin Hood films than anybody can depend at this level, however there has but to be a model of the story that focuses on Maid Marian, particularly one which sounds as promising because the model first introduced a number of years again. In keeping with a Selection report from March 2017, Margot Robbie is connected to a brand new movie set in an alternate Robin Hood universe. On this model, titled Marian, the story follows Woman after the dying of her husband, Robin Hood, and her pledge to choose up the place he left off and leads her followers into struggle.
The script for Marian was written by Pete Barry and picked up by Sony again in early 2017, however there have not been any extra particulars because the preliminary announcement. It stays to be seen if this one is useless within the water or if Sony is simply ready for the time and place to choose it again up.
Break – TBD
Margot Robbie can be slated to seem within the revenge thriller Break, which is to be directed by Murderer’s Creed helmer Justin Kurzel, in line with Selection. The film, which is predicated on a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo is about in post-World Battle II Germany and follows a Holocaust survivor performed by Robbie as she groups up with a former SS captain portrayed by Matthias Schoenaerts as she seeks to get revenge on former Nazis for the crimes they dedicated throughout the struggle. The challenge was first introduced in September 2018 however there have not been any addition particulars since then.
Unhealthy Monkeys – TBD
One other challenge involving Margot Robbie is the movie adaptation of Matt Ruff’s 2008 novel, Unhealthy Monkey, which, in line with The Hollywood Reporter, facilities round a lady named Jane Charlotte after she is arrested for a homicide she claims she didn’t commit. When Jane tells authorities that she is a part of a secret group that fights evil, she is thrown right into a psychiatric ward the place docs strive to determine if she’s telling the reality or simply loopy. First introduced in 2016, there have not been any updates about Unhealthy Monkey within the years following.
Gotham Metropolis Sirens – TBD
The Gotham Metropolis Sirens film, the variation of the DC Comics sequence in regards to the group of Harley Quinn, Catwoman, and Poison Ivy, stays one of the crucial anticipated DCEU tasks, however almost three years after it was first introduced years in the past, particulars in regards to the superhero team-up film stay few and much between. David Ayer, director of Suicide Squad instructed CinemaBlend in late 2017 that he was engaged on the challenge with Warner Bros, however that it was nonetheless within the early improvement levels, however did not actually have a lot else so as to add in regards to the plot or different particulars.
After a few years of no updates on the challenge, David Ayer instructed SlashFilm in 2020 that the film was on maintain in the intervening time. The movie may alway be revisited following the discharge of Matt Reeves’ The Batman later in 2021, particularly since Zoë Kravitz is taking up the Catwoman character within the film. They simply want to search out somebody for Poison Ivy and the present can hopefully get on the highway. Fingers crossed.
Though a few of these films appear to be trapped in improvement hell as of late, there are a number of upcoming Margot Robbie tasks that may certainly someday be up there along with her roles in As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood, I, Tonya, and Bombshell. Which of those upcoming movies are you most excited for? Pontificate within the feedback under and do not forget to take a look at the CinemaBlend 2020 Film Launch Date Schedule in addition to the 2021 New Film Launch information.
