news Upcoming Margot Robbie Films: What The Harley Quinn Actress Has Coming Up

Untitled David O. Russell Undertaking – TBD

After Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway and The Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie’s different upcoming tasks develop into rather less agency, however regardless of that, they sound fairly wonderful. First is the upcoming David O. Russell challenge, which stays with out a title, starring Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, and Michael Jordan. Along with sitting behind the digital camera, the director of movies like The Fighter, Silver Linings Playbook, and American Hustle can be writing the script, in line with a February 2020 Selection report.

When the film ultimately enters manufacturing, it will likely be the primary time that David O. Russell has labored with Margot Robbie, and the primary time one in all his films hasn’t featured Jennifer Lawrence since her Oscar-winning efficiency in 2012’s Silver Linings Playbook. This can, nonetheless, be the third time Christian Bale and Russell have labored collectively. There isn’t a launch date at this level.