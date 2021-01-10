news Upcoming Marvel Films: Release Dates For Phase 4

Actually one of the crucial compelling causes for Marvel Studios to make this movie is that they’ve struck a cope with the right filmmaker to do it. Taika Waititi, who helmed the critically-acclaimed Thor: Ragnarok, has signed on the dotted line, and is now set to come back again to direct the subsequent chapter within the collection. It has been confirmed that the story will decide up after the occasions of Avengers: Endgame and discover Chris Hemsworth’s eponymous hero looking for a brand new goal. He may even be joined by some superb co-stars, as Tessa Thompson will formally come again as Valkyrie (who can be ruling because the King of Asgard), and the film can also be going to function the epic return of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, who’s going to be remodeled into The Mighty Thor within the film. Its been confirmed that Christian Bale can be taking part in the central antagonist, Gorr the God Butcher, however it’s unknown at current how he matches into the plot.