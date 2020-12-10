news Upcoming Matt Damon Motion pictures: What’s Ahead for the Actor/Producer

Go away a Remark
The final time we noticed Matt Damon on the large display, he was dashing on the race observe in the Oscar-winning Ford v. Ferrari as the legendary automobile producer Carroll Shelby. Matt Damon films have been unbelievably constant over the years; he has appeared in at the very least one film yearly since 1995. The tumultuous 2020, nevertheless, will carry an finish to that streak, as the anticipated Ridley Scott-directed The Final Duel Damon leads has been delayed to 2021.
One among Hollywood’s marquee names, Matt Damon has a profession many would envy, one the place he’s gotten to indicate each his comedic and dramatic abilities. Rising in the late ‘90s with Good Will Looking, Saving Personal Ryan and Rounders, Damon established his stardom in the Bourne Identification and its sequels and the Ocean’s trilogy. He’s additionally labored with a few of the greatest administrators on the market, together with Steven Spielberg, Steven Soderbergh, Martin Scorsese (The Departed), the Coen Bros (True Grit) and Christopher Nolan (Interstellar). He’s had some enjoyable with memorable cameos too in EuroTrip, Entourage and extra.
So what’s subsequent for Matt Damon? Let’s check out what we’ve got to look ahead to from Damon as an actor in addition to behind the scenes in the close to future.
The Final Duel – Oct. 15, 2021 (Submit-Manufacturing)
The Final Duel was a extremely anticipated 2020 title that like so many tasks punted on this 12 months for what many hope will likely be safer waters in 2021. The Final Duel is a interval drama set in the days of King Charles VI, the place a knight, Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon), is ordered by the king to settle his disputes along with his squire in a duel.
The mission is a reunion between Damon and director Ridley Scott, the two having beforehand labored collectively on 2015’s The Martian. It’s also the first time that Damon will act along with his Good Will Looking co-star and co-writer Ben Affleck since Jay and Silent Bob Strike Again (each actors did seem in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, however their cameo appearances didn’t cross on display). The Good Will Looking pair additionally co-wrote the screenplay.
Different headliners for the solid embrace Adam Driver as Matt Damon’s squire turned foe Jacques LeGris and Killing Eve star Jodie Comer as Damon’s spouse, Marguerite de Carrouges.
The Final Duel was initially slated to return out on Christmas Day this 12 months, however Disney introduced in July that it was pushing the movie to Oct. 15, 2021. The movie did endure some setbacks due to the pandemic, because it halted manufacturing in March that was because of happen on location in Eire.
When you’re considering to your self that The Final Duel doesn’t sound like your typical Disney film, you’d be right. The movie is a twentieth Century Studios manufacturing, which following the Disney acquisition of Fox means it now finally falls underneath the Mouse Home’s roof.
With all of the expertise concerned, The Final Duel had expectations of constructing a run for the Oscars. A chief fall launch date in 2021 retains these expectations alive, if delayed.
Stillwater, TBD (Submit Manufacturing)
One other Matt Damon film that had some 2020 aspirations is Stillwater. Directed by Tom McCarthy (Highlight), Stillwater options Damon as an Oklahoma oil rigger who’s compelled to go to France for his estranged daughter, who’s in jail for a homicide that she says she didn’t commit. Damon’s character—who has the all-American title Invoice Baker—should take care of language obstacles and an advanced authorized system as he fights to exonerate his daughter.
Abigail Breslin additionally stars in the movie as the daughter of Matt Damon’s Baker. Extra supporting actors embrace Deanna Dunagan and Camille Cottin, who play a mom and daughter that Baker befriends in France.
Had a standard award season occurred in 2020, Matt Damon could have been one among the most predominant performing contenders, as Stillwater was initially reported to have a Nov. 6 launch date, increasing all through the month. Focus Options’ official web site for Stillwater, nevertheless, merely has it listed as “Coming Quickly.”
Matt Damon is already an Oscar winner for Good Will Looking (Finest Unique Screenplay), however he has not received an performing award regardless of three nominations thus far—Finest Actor for Good Will Looking and The Martian, and Finest Supporting Actor for Invictus. Between The Final Duel and Stillwater, he might have simply been in the thick of one other nomination and doubtlessly a win.
No Sudden Transfer, TBD (Submit-Manufacturing)
Matt Damon has been the unofficial king of the cameos in recent times. Past his above-mentioned look in 2019’s Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Damon has made memorable appearances in Deadpool 2 and Thor: Ragnarok over the final couple of years.
Damon additionally has finished a handful of cameos in a few of long-time collaborator Steven Soderbergh’s movies, and will have one other one on his fingers with a report that he’ll seem in Soderbergh’s HBO Max movie No Sudden Transfer.
No Sudden Transfer is ready in 1955 Detroit and follows a gaggle of small-time criminals employed to steal a easy doc. Nonetheless, when the job goes unsuitable, they search for the mysterious social gathering who employed them and be taught of the a lot larger recreation that they’ve unwittingly change into part of. The unsurprisingly star-studded ensemble solid contains Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Amy Seimetz, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Kieran Culkin, Brendan Fraser, Noah Jupe, Invoice Duke, Frankie Shaw and Julia Fox. Damon, based on Deadline, was set to shoot his half in two days this previous November.
Matt Damon isn’t any stranger to a Steven Soderbergh movie. Along with starring as Linus Caldwell in Ocean’s Eleven, Twelve and 13, Damon has appeared in Soderbergh’s Contagion, The Informant, Behind the Candelabra, in addition to cameos in Unsane and Che: Half Two.
Slated as an HBO Max movie, No Sudden Transfer wouldn’t look like heading to the large display, except Warner Bros. Photos decides so as to add it to its slate of 2021 movies that had been introduced as getting day-and-date releases on the streaming service and in theaters, or if the technique goes past the one-year plan that has been introduced. Although Soderbergh’s newest movie, Let Them All Speak, starring Meryl Streep is completely enjoying on HBO Max.
The Power (Pre-Manufacturing)
Shortly after Ford v. Ferrari launched and proved to be each a box-office and demanding success, Matt Damon signed on for one other go-around with director James Mangold, this time in against the law drama titled The Power.
The Power is an adaptation of the Don Winslow 2017 greatest promoting novel of the similar title. The story focuses on Denny Malone (Damon), a NYPD detective who runs an elite crime preventing squad, however whose bending of the regulation results in issues when the group turns into concerned in a pending corruption scandal, with pressures coming from each the outdoors world and inside his personal group.
The unique script was written by David Mamet, however Mangold and Scott Frank (creator of Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit) have labored on subsequent drafts.
Mangold has one other mission in the works, a Bob Dylan biopic with Timothee Chalamet hooked up, so no phrase as to the place The Power will fall in the pecking order.
Tasks Matt Damon Is Producing
Matt Damon is greatest often called a number one man, however he has additionally used his business clout as a producer along with his manufacturing firm Pearl Road Movies, which he established with Ben Affleck. Amongst a few of Damon’s most up-to-date producing credit had been Jason Bourne, for the Showtime collection Metropolis on a Hill and the Finest Image-nominated Manchest by the Sea. His subsequent producing credit score is as an government producer on The Final Duel, however he additionally has a few introduced producing tasks doubtlessly on the horizon.
One, which was first introduced method again in 2016, is a brand new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution. An preliminary report from Selection mentioned that Ben Affleck was set to direct and star, with Damon on board as a producer.
Witness for the Prosecution follows a veteran lawyer who turns into concerned in a trial the place a person is accused of murdering the lady who not too long ago named him the benefactor in her will. It was initially dropped at the display by Billy Wilder in 1957.
When requested about Witness for the Prosecution in 2019, Affleck couldn’t commit whether or not it could be his subsequent movie, as he mentioned he was creating a number of tasks. So for now we merely know that it’s in the pipeline, however don’t know after we could ultimately see it.
Even additional again, in 2015 it was reported that Matt Damon and Ben Affleck had been producing Thirst for HBO, a TV film that may take care of the international water disaster from director Elliott Lester. There was no information on the mission since that authentic announcement.
Matt Damon’s Current Motion pictures
Proper now, for followers of Matt Damon the greatest strategy to take pleasure in the actor is by watching his already launched work. It could be a good time to make amends for a few of his stuff that you will have missed not too long ago. This may embrace the beforehand talked about Ford v. Ferrari, which is out there on HBO Max and as a part of premium subscriptions for Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. Or perhaps one among his 2017 movies, Suburbicon or Downsizing, each of which can be found by premium Hulu subscriptions.
Then there’s the likelihood to make it a multiplatform day with 2016’s The Nice Wall, which is out there to observe as soon as once more on Hulu and was the topic of an episode of the well-liked podcast How Did This Get Made.
Or, you’ll be able to all the time take pleasure in Matt Damon’s ongoing “feud” with Jimmy Kimmel, which as we realized final summer season noticed Damon sheltering in place in one among Kimmel’s bedrooms.
What upcoming Matt Damon movies are you most excited to see? What’s a current movie of his that you should make amends for? Remark under so as to add to the dialogue and test again with CinemaBlend to seek out out the newest information on these and different Matt Damon tasks.
