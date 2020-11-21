news Upcoming Michael B. Jordan Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Creed Star

Tom Clancy’s With out Regret (February 26, 2021)

Following Willem Dafoe in Clear and Current Hazard and Liev Schreiber in The Sum of All Fears, Michael B. Jordan would be the third actor to play John Clark, a Navy SEAL who exists in the identical universe as CIA agent Jack Ryan, in Tom Clancy’s With out Regret.

Primarily based on the celebrated late creator’s 1993 bestseller from a screenplay by Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, the movie follows a vengeful Clark, hellbent on avenging the brutal homicide of his spouse, however finds himself embroiled in a a lot bigger and extra sinister conspiracy within the course of. The action-packed adaptation has seen its ups and downs in growth for the reason that early ‘90s and reached its peak when Covid-19 pressured Paramount to cancel the theatrical plans, permitting Amazon Prime to amass distribution rights with plans to launch the movie digitally in February 2021.