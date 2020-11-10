news Upcoming Millie Bobby Brown Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Stranger Things Star

Audiences have been initially speculated to see each the origins of King Kong and Godzilla in addition to their earth-shattering showdown at numerous factors in 2020, however a collection of delays throughout manufacturing, in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, compelled Warner Bros. Photos to routinely push again the venture a number of occasions.

Earlier than the most recent postponement, Godzilla vs. Kong was speculated to drop in theaters on November 20, 2020, however Warner Bros. determined to play it secure and provides the film a pre-Memorial Day 2021 launch in favor of what is turn out to be a ghost city of a vacation film season. Because the film business continues to grapple with the long-term results of the continued pandemic, do not be shocked if that is moved as soon as once more. Let’s simply hope Godzilla and King Kong save sufficient power for that new terrifying titan that was teased earlier this 12 months.