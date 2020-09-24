news Upcoming Pedro Pascal Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Mandalorian Star

We Can Be Heroes – TBD

Subsequent up for Pedro Pascal will probably be a yet-to-be-named character in Robert Rodriguez’s upcoming We Can Be Heroes, a followup to the 2005 children motion film The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D, this time seeing a launch on Netflix as an alternative of a conventional theatrical run.

In accordance with a 2019 Deadline report, We Can Be Heroes will middle across the youngsters of Earth’s superheroes as they attempt to rescue their dad and mom who’ve been kidnapped by aliens. In a dialog with EW in June 2020, Rodriguez revealed that one of many movie’s essential characters would be the daughter of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, with Taylor Dooley (Lavagirl) reprising her function as an older hero. There was no phrase on if Taylor Lautner (Sharkboy) will probably be displaying up in some form or type.