news Upcoming Robert Downey Jr. Motion pictures: What's Ahead For The Iron Man Star

Pinocchio – TBD

One other lengthy forgotten Robert Downey Jr. challenge that after regarded very promising is the actor’s adaptation of Pinocchio, which might see the Dolittle star tackle the position of Geppetto as units out to construct a son to maintain him firm. The challenge was first introduced years in the past and bounced between administrators with everybody from Paul Thomas Anderson to Ron Howard being connected at numerous factors in pre-production.

There hasn’t been a lot as far information goes for the Warner Bros. live-action adaptation of the basic story, however there may be one other Disney manufacturing within the works. Deadline introduced in January 2020 that Robert Zemeckis would direct and co-write the Disney manufacturing in some unspecified time in the future within the close to future. The place this leaves the Robert Downey Jr. model of Pinocchio stays to be seen, however there’s loads of room in Monstro’s abdomen for 2 picket boys and an aged toymaker.

