news Upcoming Tom Hanks Motion pictures: What's Ahead For The Toy Story Star

Whereas it might share a title with the 1977 studio album by Queen, Information of the World just isn’t, actually, a sequel to Bohemian Rhapsody, the Academy Award-winning 2018 biopic chronicling the British rockers’ profession. Based mostly on the 2016 novel by Paulette Jiles, the movie tells the story of a local Texan tasked with touring the post-Civil Warfare Wild West to maintain native townsfolk knowledgeable of worldwide occasions, who accepts the provide to rescue a younger lady from her kidnappers within the post-Civil Warfare West.

The True Grit-esque historic fiction thriller (proper now in post-production) reunites director Paul Greengrass, helmer of the final three of Matt Damon’s installments within the Jason Bourne films, together with his Captain Phillips star Tom Hanks (who additionally produces) within the position of its central hero: an getting older veteran of the Accomplice Military named Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd.