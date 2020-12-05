news Viggo Mortensen Has 'Frank' Response When Asked About Playing A Gay Man In His New Movie

Look, these are the occasions we’re residing in, and I believe it is wholesome that these points are introduced up. The brief reply is that I did not suppose it was an issue. And other people then ask me, ‘Effectively what about Terry Chen, who performs my husband within the movie, is he a gay?’ And the reply is I do not know, and I’d by no means have the temerity to ask somebody in the event that they have been, through the casting course of. And the way are you aware what my life is? You are assuming that I am fully straight. Possibly I’m, perhaps I am not. And it is frankly none of your enterprise.