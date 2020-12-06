news Viggo Mortensen Reveals The Unused Lord Of The Rings Scene He Would Have Liked To Have Seen In The Film

There was a scene that we shot as a kind of reminiscence flashback. It was from the courtship days when he first met Arwen – and we shot it simply earlier than we have been taking a break so I used to be clean-shaven and prettied up. They’d tried to make me look as younger as potential. I had completely different hair and I used to be dressed like an elf. It was a scene from the e-book the place they’re strolling on this flowery meadow. It was an exquisite sequence however clearly it wasn’t wanted for the film. I’ve by no means seen it however I loved taking pictures that scene. It’d be good to see it truly, it’s not within the prolonged editions both.