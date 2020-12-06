General News

Viggo Mortensen Reveals The Unused Lord Of The Rings Scene He Would Have Liked To Have Seen In The Film

December 6, 2020
4 Min Read

Aragorn touches Arwen's chin in a scene from Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

It’s been almost 20 years because the first Lord of the Rings movie hit theaters — however the impression the trilogy had on the solid and crew, in addition to legions of followers worldwide, stays as sturdy as ever. The passionate response to the movie collection made it potential for loads of further content material to be launched however, regardless of that, lots nonetheless remained on the reducing room flooring. One of many trilogy’s stars, Viggo Mortensen, even admits that there’s one scene particularly he needs had survived the modifying course of.

In Lord of the Rings, Viggo Mortensen performed ranger-and-reluctant chief Aragorn. Although a lot of his story is concentrated on the best way he learns to embrace his future, we additionally see his love affair with Arwen, a half-elf performed by Liv Tyler. Whereas they appear to be star-crossed lovers at first (with Aragorn proof against letting her in), Return of the King ends with them not solely as husband and spouse but in addition king and queen.

The three movies give us sufficient of an thought of their abiding love for each other to make their fortunately ever after work. However Viggo Mortensen just lately informed NME that there was much more to their story that didn’t make the ultimate minimize — and he thinks that’s a little bit of a disgrace:

There was a scene that we shot as a kind of reminiscence flashback. It was from the courtship days when he first met Arwen – and we shot it simply earlier than we have been taking a break so I used to be clean-shaven and prettied up. They’d tried to make me look as younger as potential. I had completely different hair and I used to be dressed like an elf. It was a scene from the e-book the place they’re strolling on this flowery meadow. It was an exquisite sequence however clearly it wasn’t wanted for the film. I’ve by no means seen it however I loved taking pictures that scene. It’d be good to see it truly, it’s not within the prolonged editions both.

The prolonged editions of every of the Lord of the Rings movies did function a bit extra of Arwen and Aragorn’s backstory however nothing to the extent Viggo Mortensen is referring to right here. Perhaps Peter Jackson nonetheless has the footage sitting on a tough drive someplace and he’d be prepared to share it with the world sometime. The twentieth anniversary of The Fellowship of the Ring is simply across the nook, in any case.

Even when that isn’t the case, Lord of the Rings followers nonetheless have new content material awaiting them. Amazon Studios’ miniseries adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s books remains to be within the works, which implies we’ll get to see the beloved characters reimagined but once more.

Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy is presently accessible to stream on HBO Max.

