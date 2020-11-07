news Vince Vaughn Offers Hopeful Wedding Crashers 2 Update

General News

November 7, 2020
Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson in Wedding Crashers

So it’s been 15 years since Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson suited up without cost open bars and bridesmaid one-night stands in Wedding Crashers. The film was an enormous hit for the pair through the top of the bro comedies, however these characters haven’t since returned to a different venue to proceed the ruse. However now, there are lastly plans for the forged work collectively once more for a sequel.

Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson re-teamed in 2013 for The Internship, however apart from that, they’ve been off on their very own making all types of different sorts of films. Vaughn’s upcoming film is a body-swap slasher Freaky, hitting theaters subsequent week. Whereas selling Freaky, the actor shed some gentle on what’s happening with Wedding Crashers 2. In his phrases:

Owen [Wilson] and I and the director of Crashers have been speaking for the primary time critically [about] a sequel to that film. So there was an concept that’s fairly good. So we’re speaking about that within the early phases.

That sounds official! Vince Vaughn not solely name-dropped his Wedding Crashers partner-in-crime Owen Wilson, however confirmed that the unique movie’s director, David Dobkin, is on board with an concept for an additional movie. Dobkin lately made Eurovision with Rachel McAdams and Will Ferrell, so there’s positively potential for extra of the Wedding Crashers forged to return as effectively too. When Vince Vaughn lately spoke to CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast, the actor additionally mentioned this in regards to the sequel:

David Dobkin had a very good concept that’s up to date. I by no means went and made a sequel to loads of these movies on the time as a result of it felt like we have been simply chasing a hit. However what I like about the place Crashers may doubtlessly be at is [that] there’s one thing that’s of this second that feels actually good… loads of these comedies, even one thing like Wedding Crashers, you’re kind of investigating issues that I believe are actual in our lives, however the comedy is an overcommitment to the absurd.

That is actually thrilling. The core group behind the 2005 movie look to have a strong idea for the second film all these years later, and Vince Vaughn particularly is able to chase after it. On the finish of Wedding Crashers, each Vaughn and Wilson’s characters discover love in Isla Fisher and Rachel McAdams’ characters, however maintain going with the crashing – however only for the free alcohol, meals and get together this time.

Would they be married to their women now? Would they’ve children? The film actually isn’t sufficiently old for the pair to crash their very own children’ weddings, however there’s loads of completely different and humorous instructions one other Wedding Crashers movie may go. And right here’s hoping the likes of Christopher Walken, Bradley Cooper and Will Ferrell’s Chazz return for the reunion.

As Vince Vaughn identified to ReelBlend, he’s by no means been one to return to his roles for a sequel as a result of it by no means felt proper. So there should be one thing particular about this concept for the actor to interrupt a cardinal rule and get enthusiastic about Wedding Crashers 2. Although it’s in early phases, so we’ll have to remain tuned.

Vince Vaughn’s new film Freaky could have the actor enjoying a teenage lady who’s caught within the physique of the “Blissfield Butcher.” The Blumhouse movie from Christopher Landon, the director of Joyful Dying Day, and likewise starring Kathryn Newton (who performs the opposite physique the Butcher finds himself in), hits theaters on Friday the thirteenth.


