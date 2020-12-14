news Walking Dead Boss Finally Has An Update On The Rick Grimes Movie

One other factor to contemplate in regards to the delays in manufacturing is the real-world/Strolling Dead universe time variations. Andrew Lincoln has been Rick for over ten years our time, however for under about 5 years in Rick Grimes time if the film takes place immediately after his exit helicopter experience. The age distinction has been simply defined with how the post-apocalyptic situations have grizzled Rick. If there are to be three Strolling Dead movies to come back, it might be fascinating to see a number of phases of Rick.