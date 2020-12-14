news Walking Dead Boss Finally Has An Update On The Rick Grimes Movie

Depart a Remark
It’s been two years because the AMC’s The Strolling Dead film was introduced, and there may be nonetheless no film in our sightline. The franchise is way from at a standstill, although, as the unique collection is happening its eleventh season and has a number of spinoffs, together with Worry the Strolling Dead and the brand new Strolling Dead World Past for audiences. In a brand new replace, The Strolling Dead screenwriter and producer Scott Gimple ghas followers renewed hope that the ball goes to get rolling quickly on the upcoming movie.
Updates and teasers on the upcoming movie have been on the rise, and Scott Gimple dropped some promising phrases concerning the standing of the movie on AMC+’s streaming The Strolling Dead Vacation Particular (by way of Comicbook).
Two years in the past, virtually to the day, I used to be within the wilds of England with Mr. Andy Lincoln engaged on the film. And since we work in tv, we thought we’d be engaged on the second proper now. Films take a very long time, but it surely’ll be definitely worth the wait. It’s shifting ahead. The COVID time form of slowed issues down anyhow, however we’re utilizing that point to return to the lab and make it as nice as attainable.
Like with most issues going mistaken — or at the very least in a holding sample — proper now, COVID is accountable right here. Whereas it’s straightforward to get discouraged when it looks as if an entire yr (to date) of life and content material has been denied us, there are a couple of positives we are able to take from Scott Gimple’s standing replace.
Initially, it appears like it is going to be GOOD. Andrew Lincoln might have solely grown Rick’s beard again this yr, but it surely appears like he has been working with manufacturing since earlier than it was introduced.
Second, although the artistic workforce can’t shoot proper now, the movie has not been placed on the again burner. The halt on capturing might even be a superb factor, since they’re utilizing this time to superb tune and make the film pretty much as good as it could actually get. Anticipation mounts with such a protracted manufacturing time, so a flop could be devastating to the franchise. No stress.
One other factor to contemplate in regards to the delays in manufacturing is the real-world/Strolling Dead universe time variations. Andrew Lincoln has been Rick for over ten years our time, however for under about 5 years in Rick Grimes time if the film takes place immediately after his exit helicopter experience. The age distinction has been simply defined with how the post-apocalyptic situations have grizzled Rick. If there are to be three Strolling Dead movies to come back, it might be fascinating to see a number of phases of Rick.
The longer we await a film, the longer we await Rick, as he has already been off the unique collection for seasons now. Followers have been in a position to get their Grimes repair along with his now Carl-aged daughter Judith on the OG Strolling Dead, however a brand new storyline with Rick stays extremely desired by the fanbase. We’ll hold you up to date as quickly as there’s an official date, however for now think about your hope renewed by Scott Gimple.
