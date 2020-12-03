General News

Walt Disney World Guest And Pretty Ricky Singer's Covid Joke Ended In A Cast Member Concussion And An Arrest

December 3, 2020
Walt Disney World is meant to be probably the most magical place on earth. It is a spot the place kids of all ages can play collectively. Sadly, usually occasions actual life can get in the way in which and switch the magic of Disney into one thing far more actual. Such is the case when a world pandemic forces all people to behave otherwise whereas contained in the park. Such can also be the case whenever you get punched within the face, as apparently occurred to a Walt Disney World forged member when he was allegedly socked within the jaw by Superior Blue Smith of the Miami primarily based hip-hop group Pretty Ricky.

The altercation allegedly occurred yesterday at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. In accordance with a police report considered by Folks, the entire thing started as Blue Smith walked previous a forged member whereas in line for an attraction. In accordance with experiences, Smith pretended to sneeze whereas saying “coronavirus.” The forged member instructed Smith his joke wasn’t humorous, and Smith objected saying “I assumed it was.” At this level the forged member apparently requested Smith to get out of line, and when Smith refused the forged member blocked him from progressing within the line.

It was right here, the place Blue Smith allegedly struck the forged member. The worker instructed police {that a} pair of blows, one to the jaw and one other to the temple, knocked him off stability and he fell to the bottom. The forged member was transported to a hospital the place he was given a CT scan and recognized with a concussion. Blue Smith was arrested on a cost of misdemeanor battery. Bail was set at $500.

Whereas it is not particularly said within the authentic story, assuming that any of this story is factually correct, then Blue Smith could have simply made his final journey to Walt Disney World. There’s so much you is perhaps abler to get away with whereas hanging across the theme parks, however punching a forged member is on absolutely the no-no record. Folks have been banned for the park for doing the identical. They’ve been banned for doing so much much less actually.

The forged member’s response to the covid joke is probably going precisely what Walt Disney World needs to see. The worldwide pandemic is a severe problem and even these prepared to go to locations like theme parks are seemingly involved about it. Having any individual faux to be sick in line might trigger simply the kind of panic that Disney needs to keep away from. And up to now Walt Disney World has accomplished effectively avoiding any severe well being points so far as we’re conscious.

Despite the fact that it is a misdemeanor case we seemingly haven’t heard the tip of it. And even when nothing important comes of it criminally, it doesn’t suggest Disney will not trespass Superior Blue anyway.

