news Wander Darkly Ending Defined: What Really Happens And What It Means

Wander Darkly Ending Defined: What Really Happens And What It Means

December 22, 2020
Sienna Miller and Diego Luna in Wander Darkly

One of the subtly highly effective films of the 12 months is Wander Darkly starring Sienna Miller and Rogue One’s Diego Luna. The romantic drama that infuses time-bending parts which will remind considered one of a Charlie Kaufman movie like Everlasting Sunshine of the Spotless Thoughts or the interweaving of actuality, reminiscence and fantasy Christopher Nolan is understood and liked for. Although, in relation to the Wander Darkly ending, the storytelling and stakes really feel much more sobering and actual than its extra sci-fi cousins have to supply.

Earlier than we get into the specifics of the ending of Wander Darkly, I do wish to say that I consider this film is greatest skilled with out an out of doors viewpoint telling you what it’s about and what to search for. When you have but to see it, I extremely suggest you cease studying now, and let the film simply fill you with blind eyes, because it ought to, and return after you have. Wander Darkly can also be a film that I consider every individual might get various things out of. I’ve heard this film being described as a poem, and it actually has that impact. Now that you simply’ve been warned about spoilers, let’s focus on what actually occurred in Wander Darkly.

Sienna Miller as Adrienne in Wander Darkly

What Occurred At The Finish Of Wander Darkly?

Wander Darkly begins with a automotive crash that Sienna Miller and Diego Luna’s Adrienne and Mateo get into accidentally whereas in an argument concerning the state of their relationship. Adrienne then wakes up coated in blood, standing in a hospital and watching herself being positioned in a physique bag and pronounced useless. In a state of terror, Adrienne thinks she is a ghost watching herself attend her personal funeral, the place Matteo speaks till she finds him talking on to her at a freeway overpass. She is about to kill herself when he convinces her they’re each right here and alive. The story then takes this couple down reminiscence lane, Diego Luna’s character main Miller down segments of their relationship that results in the current day after the automotive accident.

Because the viewers, we live the story by means of Adrienne’s eyes particularly, who’s an unreliable narrator as a result of she has simply been by means of an unimaginable trauma. At totally different factors of the movie, we discover ourselves questioning if she actually is in purgatory, if they’re each useless or each alive and effectively. As we study on the very finish of Wander Darkly, Adrienne was alive your complete time and the useless physique she stood over within the hospital was Matteo. She noticed herself there, however Wander Darkly was about Adrienne grieving and coming to phrases with the loss of life of the daddy of her little one, love of her life and husband. As soon as she makes the belief together with her household by her facet, the film formally ends together with her taking her daughter to his funeral and spreading his ashes within the ocean, on the similar place the place they vacationed collectively as soon as.

Diego Luna and Sienna Miller getting married in Wander Darkly

What The Ending Means To The Relaxation Of Wander Darkly

When you expertise the ending of Wander Darkly, the sensation is to right away enterprise again to the start to know how the film might have probably been concerning the loss of life of Matteo your complete time as an alternative of Adrienne. With my very own return to the film after my first watch, I seen there’s this actually intelligent factor the filmmakers do that you simply won’t catch on first viewing. 

When Adrienne walks exterior and results in her funeral, it seems to be just like the scene splices are simply digital camera shifts, however the modifying is weaving her recollections in a totally non-linear vogue. At first we predict she walks out of her home, useless with out her daughter Elle having the ability to see her as a ghost into her funeral, however she moved from one reminiscence to the following. We study later within the movie that the funeral we witness is for the mom of Matteo earlier than their automotive accident and he or she is reliving recollections related to loss of life as a way to perceive the idea of experiencing it so viscerally together with her associate’s loss of life.

Some blatant clues that present that a lot of Wander Darkly is a flood of recollections and processing of the previous, will be proven by means of these moments the place the couple is speaking to one another with consciousness on reflection of what occurred, oftentimes having conversations with one another about how issues performed out, what they considered it then and now. Research present that when folks undergo intense trauma as theirs, they have an inclination to dissociate and detach from the circumstances as a way to cope earlier than they’ll course of it. In response to Healthline, there’s often a section of denial, which actually encapsulates the journey that Adrienne goes on, considering she’s the one who died.

Sienna Miller as Adrienne in Wander Darkly

How Wander Darkly Could Illustrate Grief And Despair

To develop on that, there’s a couple of actually attention-grabbing methods one might dissect the ending for Wander Darkly. I believe you possibly can situate it as a film that’s taking audiences on a visit by means of the levels of grief (denial, anger, bargaining, despair, acceptance), however inside that context on one other layer, the film additionally tackles despair particularly in a extremely sensible approach. There’s a clue that Wander Darkly is tackling these themes as a result of the second she “wakes up” after their time within the hospital there’s a girl on a tv saying the next:

I bear in mind one minute being on this world, and the following minute being like ‘I died.’

This might very effectively be a sign that Wander Darkly is about Sophisticated Grief (CG), a situation that occurs after the loss of life of a liked one that always options issues accepting loss of life, emotions of despair and “lack of ability to get pleasure from life or suppose again on optimistic experiences with the one you love,” per Mayo Clinic. There’s some particularly poignant moments inside the second to 3rd act of Wander Darkly which have Adrienne reliving recollections with Matteo however by means of the lens of seeing herself die and pondering issues like her funeral or how she is going to die. Actual deep stuff. It’s rather well achieved particularly as a result of when somebody has despair they may very well be in any second, even a cheerful one and be exploring the concept of unhappiness and mortality. Contemplating virtually everything of Wander Darkly takes place previously, it’s secretly an impressed solution to present how these sorts of circumstances related to loss and trauma can really feel to an individual.

How did you just like the ending of Wander Darkly? Vote in our ballot under and take a look at the CinemaBlend’s 10 greatest under-the-radar movies of 2020.

