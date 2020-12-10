news Warner Bros.' Plans For HBO Max Gets An Honest Response From The Director's Guild

You can begin to see why manufacturing corporations like Legendary could be all of the extra upset that Godzilla vs. Kong and Dune could be listed as HBO Max exclusives, allegedly with out their say so. With the previous title allegedly commanding no less than a $200 million bid from Netflix to go streaming being dismissed by Warner Bros within the title of a “theatrical launch,” this type reversal appears to be like like a glass of water to the face. On the very least, it comes throughout as unhealthy kind.