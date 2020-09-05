news Warner Bros. Responds To Ray Fisher’s DC Tweet, Says The Actor Isn’t Cooperating With Justice League Investigation

Go away a Remark
Justice League could also be producing buzz as a result of upcoming launch of the Snyder Minimize, however it’s additionally garnered loads of consideration following accusations made by Cyborg actor Ray Fisher. Again in July, the actor accused Joss Whedon, who took over for Snyder after his departure, of habits that he described as “gross” and “abusive.” He additionally claimed that Whedon was allegedly enabled by DC Movies’ producers Jon Berg and Geoff Johns.This could finally lead WarnerMedia to launch a third-party investigation into the claims.
Simply the opposite day, Ray Fisher took to Twitter to say that DC Movies President Walter Hamada reached out to him in an try to persuade him to place many of the blame on Joss Whedon and Jon Berg and never Geoff Johns. Nonetheless, WarnerMedia (by way of THR) is now refuting that declare:
At no time did Mr. Hamada ever ‘throw anybody below the bus,’ as Mr. Fisher has falsely claimed, or render any judgments concerning the Justice League manufacturing, wherein Mr. Hamada had no involvement since filming occurred earlier than Mr. Hamada was elevated to his present place.
The WarnerMedia spokesperson additionally alleged that Ray Fisher has not cooperated with the investigation and that “so far, Mr. Fisher has declined to talk to the investigator.”
What makes this example much more difficult is the truth that Ray Fisher is presently in negotiations to reprise his function as Cyborg for a cameo in Warner Bros. and DC’s Flash film. That venture is ready to start taking pictures someday subsequent yr.
Ray Fisher has been very vocal concerning the scenario since first making the preliminary claims towards Joss Whedon. Within the weeks that adopted, he additionally made extra particular claims towards Geoff Johns. In a social media publish, Fisher claimed that Johns made a “thinly veiled risk” to his profession when the actor and his agent apparently tried to debate issues with the powers that be.
Since Ray Fisher first made his claims, neither Geoff Johns nor Joss Whedon haven’t spoken out publicly on the matter. Nonetheless, Jon Berg did launch an announcement wherein he shot down the actor’s claims, calling them “categorically unfaithful.” He additionally alleged that Fisher took challenge with having to say Cyborg’s signature catchphrase, “Booyaa.”
At this cut-off date, Ray Fisher is proscribed in what he can say concerning his claims towards Joss Whedon and the producers at DC Movies. This is because of the truth that he’s presently nonetheless being beholden to a Non-Disclosure Settlement. By way of the investigation, WarnerMedia has but to reveal any particular findings, and there’s presently no indication as to how for much longer stated investigation will proceed.
It stays to be seen what’s going to come of the scenario, however one factor that may be stated is that we seemingly haven’t heard the final of it.
