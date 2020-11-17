news Warner Bros' Tom And Jerry Trailer Combines Animation And Live-Action

Tom and Jerry is at the moment slated for theatrical launch on March 5, 2021; although the trailer is fast sufficient to depart the movie as “Coming Quickly.” So if we get any updates on whether or not or not this film might be arriving on time, or on a delay, you’ll be able to verify again at CinemaBlend for more information. In the meantime, don’t overlook to take a look at our 2021 launch schedule, as you’ll be able to see what kind of competitors Tom and Jerry might be going through in its present slot.