news Was Wonder Woman 1984 ‘80s Sufficient? Patty Jenkins Shares Her Worry For The HBO Max Film

Regardless of the challenges which have come from getting Wonder Woman 1984 in entrance of followers, it appears as if Wonder Woman 3 is certainly within the works. Ought to the film go ahead, it seems to be like we’ll be assembly Diana within the current day as soon as extra. Which means she’ll be leaving the Nineteen Eighties behind — although given the current nostalgic resurgence in curiosity in trend and music from that point interval, maybe we gained’t see too a lot of a change on display.