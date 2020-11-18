news Watch Disney World's Guardians Of The Galaxy Roller Coaster Ride Vehicles In Action

We’re usually seeing the actors of the MCU reprise their roles for Disney points of interest, and the Guardians of the Galaxy actors did simply that for his or her first theme park experience, Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout at Disney California Journey. It appears seemingly that they’re going to do the identical for Cosmic Rewind, however that has but to be confirmed. Having stated that, formally, the Marvel points of interest aren’t a part of the MCU, however are actually, they’re personal, separate Marvel universe. It is potential, even seemingly, that the 2 Guardians points of interest will join to one another ultimately, however how that can work, or what this story shall be, we do not know but.