news Watch Disney World's Guardians Of The Galaxy Roller Coaster Ride Vehicles In Action

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind goes to be an epic, first of its form, curler coaster in some ways when it debuts at Walt Disney World. Most significantly to followers, it will likely be the primary Marvel-themed attraction to debut at Disney World, however past that, the attraction itself shall be groundbreaking as it will likely be the primary “storytelling curler coaster” in a Disney park. Disney has teased the distinctive experience automobiles that the attraction will use, and now we now have our first take a look at them in motion.
This week is the IAAPA convention, the commerce present for the theme park trade, and as a part of his keynote handle, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro gave the world a take a look at the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind curler coaster. Disney Parks later dropped the video of the experience automobiles transferring alongside the coaster observe, displaying simply how they’re going to transfer about so as to inform visitors the story of Cosmic Rewind. Test it out.
Whereas this video exhibits the Milano-styled carriage transferring round outside, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind shall be a wholly enclosed curler coaster, which is the place the distinctive design is available in. Whereas we have seen curler coaster carriages which have the power to spin, most coasters try this to extend the uncontrolled feeling of the experience. There is not any option to know when and the way the automobile will spin round. Nevertheless, on this case, the automobile just isn’t uncontrolled. When and the place the automobile spins is a part of the attraction because it’s all designed to direct the rider’s consideration to one thing they should see because the automobile goes flying by.
This can permit the story of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind to be informed to visitors and to guarantee that, even whereas transferring via at excessive velocity, they will not miss one thing vital. Of course, what the story is or precisely how it will likely be informed is anyone’s guess. It’ll seemingly be informed via projected video segments however might additionally embody the usage of animatronics or different methods of getting the story throughout.
We’re usually seeing the actors of the MCU reprise their roles for Disney points of interest, and the Guardians of the Galaxy actors did simply that for his or her first theme park experience, Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout at Disney California Journey. It appears seemingly that they’re going to do the identical for Cosmic Rewind, however that has but to be confirmed. Having stated that, formally, the Marvel points of interest aren’t a part of the MCU, however are actually, they’re personal, separate Marvel universe. It is potential, even seemingly, that the 2 Guardians points of interest will join to one another ultimately, however how that can work, or what this story shall be, we do not know but.
The different factor we do not know for sure is when this experience shall be full. Beforehand, the attraction was promised to open in 2021, in time for Walt Disney World’s 50tyh anniversary. Nevertheless, with the pandemic shutdown and the modifications which have wanted to happen within the parks since reopening, it isn’t totally clear that is nonetheless the case. No official delay has been introduced, however do not be shocked if Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is held again till 2022, which might get it open in time for Epcot’s fortieth anniversary.
