news Watch Out Ryan Reynolds, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s The Latest Celebrity To Get An Alcohol Brand

A-list Hollywood actors make quite a lot of cash to star in films — that’s not likely a secret. Aside from spending that cash on good vehicles and massive homes, some actors hop into the investing sport as properly. Take Ryan Reynolds as a first-rate instance. The Deadpool star has been well-known for buying a big stake in Aviation Gin. Now, it seems to be like he’s going to wish to be careful, as Arnold Schwarzenegger and LeBron James are buying an alcohol model of their very own.