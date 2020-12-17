news Watch Ryan Reynolds Try To Sell The Croods: A New Age's VOD Debut While Hilariously (Not) Plugging His Gin

For a film being despatched to theaters throughout a pandemic (and through a surge, no much less), The Croods: A New Age is doing fairly effectively for itself up to now. The animated sequel to 2013’s huge hit has made almost $77 million worldwide because it got here out simply in time for Thanksgiving weekend. This locations the movie at spot No. 11 on 2020’s largest money-making movies on the field workplace, with a couple of movies that got here out pre-COVID (like The Invisible Man and Pixar’s Onward) not too far above it.