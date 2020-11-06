news We Finally Know When Tenet’s Coming To Homes

These of you who missed out on seeing Tenet on the large display, or had been in a position to catch it and are simply looking forward to a re-watch, will have the ability to watch it within the consolation of your individual house beginning in mid-December. In contrast to most house media releases these days, which includes the digital model popping out first and the bodily copies arriving a couple of weeks later, the 4K, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital variations of Tenet will all be obtainable to buy on the identical day, December 15. If you wish to safe your copy of Tenet as quickly as potential, preordering from each bodily and digital retailers begins on November 10.