news We Now Know Why Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick Character Never Advanced Through The Ranks

After greater than thirty years of service as one of many Navy’s high aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is the place he belongs, pushing the envelope as a brave check pilot and dodging the development in rank that might floor him. When he finds himself coaching a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialised mission the likes of which no dwelling pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), name signal: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late good friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Dealing with an unsure future and confronting the ghosts of his previous, Maverick is drawn right into a confrontation together with his personal deepest fears, culminating in a mission that calls for the final word sacrifice from those that can be chosen to fly it.