news What Cameron Diaz Was Really Drinking In The Holiday And What Movie She Actually Got Drunk In

That was grape juice, and it was really fairly horrible. I can do a inexperienced juice with pulp and fiber, and I can do a wine that’s jammy and fruity, like Avaline, however I can’t do candy, sugary grape juice. And I needed to drink it take after take. Doing pictures on digicam is simpler, as a result of it’s virtually all the time water. Besides when Leslie Mann and I have been doing pictures in my closet throughout The Different Lady. That was straight up tequila.