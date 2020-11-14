General News

What Cameron Diaz Was Really Drinking In The Holiday And What Movie She Actually Got Drunk In

November 14, 2020
Amanda (Cameron Diaz) drinks straight from a red wine bottle in 'The Holiday'

Nice actors could make absolutely anything appear reasonable. Generally which means immersing themselves in a task that’s far completely different than their real-life persona. Different occasions, it’s about convincingly appearing like they’re drunk on display screen. Simply ask Cameron Diaz, who has performed loads of characters who’ve let free on display screen. Generally, like in The Holiday, she needed to faux she was ingesting alcohol when she wasn’t. For no less than one position, although, she really did get drunk on display screen.

In The Holiday, Cameron Diaz performs Amanda Woods, a girl who holes herself away in a distant cabin to heal from heartbreak — which incorporates, after all, drowning her sorrows. At one level within the film, we see her stumbling down the steps of the cabin, wine glass in hand, and later drunkenly rocking out to The Killer’s “Mr. Brightside.”

Whereas it could have appeared like Cameron Diaz was really ingesting in her scenes from The Holiday — the liquid she drinks seems convincingly like pink wine — it seems that was not the case in any respect. The actress informed Elle:

That was grape juice, and it was really fairly horrible. I can do a inexperienced juice with pulp and fiber, and I can do a wine that’s jammy and fruity, like Avaline, however I can’t do candy, sugary grape juice. And I needed to drink it take after take. Doing pictures on digicam is simpler, as a result of it’s virtually all the time water. Besides when Leslie Mann and I have been doing pictures in my closet throughout The Different Lady. That was straight up tequila.

On the lengthy listing of issues an individual could must do for his or her job, ingesting grape juice for a number of takes most likely ranks fairly low. Nonetheless, we are able to’t fault Cameron Diaz for locating it to be a less-than-enjoyable expertise. It undoubtedly feels like she had a greater time filming The Different Lady — despite the fact that getting buzzed on tequila could have made remembering her strains a bit more difficult.

Today, Cameron Diaz doesn’t must do a lot ingesting, actual or imaginary, on display screen. After securing a place as considered one of Hollywood’s hottest actresses, starring in movies like The Masks, There’s One thing About Mary, and Unhealthy Instructor, she formally retired from appearing a couple of years in the past.

That doesn’t imply she isn’t maintaining busy, although. Today, she’s bought her fingers full elevating her new child daughter with musician Benji Madden. She’s nonetheless discovering the time to hang around with Hollywood associates like her Charlie’s Angels co-stars Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu — and she or he’s even producing her personal (actual) wine, which we are able to guess she most likely enjoys ingesting in lieu of grape juice.

Have been you satisfied by Cameron Diaz’ not-actually-drunk drunkenness in The Holiday? Tell us within the feedback!


