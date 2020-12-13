news What Emily Blunt Was Most Nervous For With Her Song In Wild Mountain Thyme

The excellent news is that I didn’t have to bop, that was sort of a welcome reduction. I believe that doing Mary Poppins and Into the Woods was useful as a result of I nonetheless discover it actually nerve-racking to sing in entrance of individuals and it sort of helped me recover from that a bit bit… I used to be extra nervous to sing for Christopher Walken, who we have been all head over heels in love with and it was fairly an expertise for me to sing in his iconic blue eyes after which see him begin to cry. It was simply top-of-the-line days ever, actually.