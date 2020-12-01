news What Happens To The Money Disney World Parkgoers Toss Into Wishing Wells? Turns Out, Something Nice

That wasn’t the one reward to the world homeless inhabitants, as, in accordance with the Orlando Sentinel, Walt Disney World cooks put collectively a Thanksgiving feast for 650 individuals, together with 250 kilos of turkey. The meal has change into a Walt Disney World custom. After all, 2020 is the yr when most traditions get thrown out the window, so it would not have been that stunning if the annual meal had been canceled for the yr. Disney not too long ago introduced that layoffs hitting the division that features the parks would improve from the beforehand given variety of 28,000 to 32,000. Whereas Disney World is open for enterprise, and has been in a position to slowly improve its most capability since reopening this previous summer season, the large resort definitely is not bringing within the cash it as soon as was.