news What Happens To The Money Disney World Parkgoers Toss Into Wishing Wells? Turns Out, Something Nice

What Happens To The Money Disney World Parkgoers Toss Into Wishing Wells? Turns Out, Something Nice

December 1, 2020
Cinderella's Castle during fireworks at Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney World

It is some a part of human nature that at this level causes most of us, after we stroll previous any kind of synthetic physique of water, a fountain, a nicely, or no matter, to need to make a want and toss in a coin. After we’re at a spot like Walt Disney World, that impulse is probably going elevated by an order of magnitude. Disney World is the place the place goals actually do come true, in spite of everything. However what precisely occurs to all these cash as soon as they have been wished upon? Because it seems, they actually do go to creating individuals’s goals come true. Walt Disney World simply donated $20,000 to charity, with all the cash coming from visitors “needs.”

For Thanksgiving, Walt Disney World gave the $20,000 to the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida. Disney World repeatedly removes all of the cash from the assorted waterways. They’re cleaned and sorted and the cash is then donated to a neighborhood charity. You would be laborious pressed to discover a water trip or a fountain that does not get filled with cash. All the pieces from It is a Small World to Splash Mountain finally ends up filled with cash. I suppose Walt Disney World might simply preserve the money, so it is definitely good to see the cash going to an excellent trigger as an alternative.


