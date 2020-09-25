news What Is The Social Dilemma: 6 Things To Know About The Netflix Documentary Before You Watch

As you’ve got most likely heard by now, Netflix lately launched a documentary below the title The Social Dilemma that touches on probably the most vital advances in all of human historical past — the arrival of social media. This thought-provoking, attention-grabbing, and downright terrifying movie will hopefully in the future be mentioned alongside different pivotal documentaries like Harlan County, USA, An Inconvenient Reality, and Blackfish.

And ever since The Social Dilemma premiered on Netflix close to the start of September 2020, the documentary has remained within the streaming platform’s “Prime 10” checklist, however undoubtedly, there are some individuals on the market who both do not know what it is about or nervous about the subject material. I will admit, it is a terrifying and generally exhausting to look at 90 minutes, however it’s positively one you should not miss. With that being stated, right here six issues to know concerning the Netflix documentary earlier than you resolve to look at it for your self.