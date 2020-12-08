General News

What Jamie Dornan Learned From Twilight's Robert Pattinson After Starring In Fifty Shades Of Grey

December 8, 2020
Jamie Dornan in a James Bond suit Fifty Shades

Jamie Dornan was recognized to followers of As soon as Upon A Time and different TV initiatives earlier than touchdown the lead in Fifty Shades of Grey. Nonetheless, it was after becoming a member of that franchise that his reputation skyrocketed, resulting in loads of alternatives in Hollywood after the third movie was launched. Nonetheless, it seems Jamie Dornan truly discovered a bit from Twilight’s Robert Pattinson as he was determining what to do subsequent in his profession.

Throughout a latest interview, Jamie Dornan confirmed that he’s, the truth is, mates with Twilight star Robert Pattinson and has been following him all through his profession. He was round when the actor hopped from a serious franchise to doing obscure stuff and actually respects what Pattinson did in motion pictures from Cosmopolis to The Lighthouse.

Rob’s a buddy of mine, and I’ve nothing however respect for him in the best way he’s performed that, knocking out a David Cronenberg film and doing all of this actually obscure stuff.

Jamie Dornan took notice and has launched into the same path along with his Fifty Shades Freed follow-ups. He starred in a slew of impartial initiatives together with A Non-public Warfare and Endings, Beginnings reverse Shailene Woodley. Whereas his identify has been related with larger finances motion pictures comparable to Robin Hood or Trolls World Tour the actor additionally informed Selection he “love[s] the vitality” of indie motion pictures, additionally saying he enjoys the “type of kick, frolic, scramble-to-the-finish-line on daily basis” required of engaged on smaller movies with smaller budgets. He’s beforehand stated indie movies are the place he’s “most snug” as properly.

There’s a second manner Jamie Dornan could observe in Robert Pattinson’s footsteps as properly. Whereas his time post-Fifty Shades has been peppered with largely impartial initiatives, he would possibly pull a Robert Pattinson on us as soon as extra down the road. Dornan, the truth is famous that whereas he’s making an attempt to trip the impartial prepare for now, he’s open to doing a special sort of franchise film ought to it come down the pipeline.

If there’s a chance to indicate what I can do in a special world, in a franchise that has a special viewers than what Fifty Shades was, then I’d be loopy to not contemplate that.

In case you are aware of the sample of Pattinson’s profession, he did the key Twilight movies, which wrapped with Breaking Daybreak – Half II after which he shifted into indies comparable to those talked about on this story. After he’d taking just a few years to actually get into meaty performing roles, he then signed on to Matt Reeves’ The Batman and can (hopefully) play the Caped Crusader by means of a sequence of deliberate motion pictures for Warner Bros. Maybe Jamie Dornan will land one other large finances position that’s equally high-profile in a special franchise down the road?

OK, I gotta say this simply because I believe it could possibly be fascinating casting: The final time James Bond was from Eire was when Pierce Brosnan took a gander on the gig, and the 007 position will likely be vacated very quickly. There are worse prospects than Jamie Dornan to my mind-set, however we’ll simply have to attend and see how that exact puzzle shakes out.


