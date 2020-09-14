news What Kang The Conqueror Could Mean For The MCU Overall

When you don’t know who Stature is, her actual identify is Cassie Lang. That’s proper, Scott Lang’s daughter, who’s now being performed by Katherine Langford as of Avengers: Endgame. One can moderately assume that Cassie can be again for Ant-Man 3, and extra importantly, it’s been rumored over the past 12 months that the threequelcould embrace the Younger Avengers. Granted, Jonathan Majors is over a decade older than Nathaniel Richards was when he shaped the Younger Avengers as Iron Lad, however however, if Kang’s presence in Ant-Man 3 one way or the other ends in the MCU iteration of that staff coming collectively, that might make Ant-Man 3 an event-type movie akin to Captain America: Civil Conflict. Even higher, the Younger Avengers might simply lead its personal movie collection or Disney+ present.