news What Kristen Stewart Finds ‘Intimidating’ About Playing Princess Diana

Any time an actor takes on a real-life function, there’s some added stress. If the individual they’re enjoying occurs to be probably the most well-known individuals on the earth, it’s secure to say the scrutiny will probably be much more intense. It feels like Kristen Stewart is properly conscious of that truth as she prepares to play Princess Diana within the upcoming movie Spencer. She revealed that she finds sure facets of the upcoming mission to be fairly intimidating.
There’s rather a lot you’ll be able to say about Princess Diana. Although it’s been greater than 20 years since she tragically handed away, her legacy worldwide has solely grown. The fourth season of Netflix’s The Crown has solely helped reignite our fascination with the royal — and Spencer is prone to do extra of the identical.
Kristen Stewart will painting Princess Diana within the movie, which is because of start filming in January 2021. Throughout an interview with InStyle, she made it clear that she’s properly conscious of the stress that comes with portraying such a widely known determine:
The accent is intimidating as all hell as a result of individuals know that voice, and it is so, so distinct and explicit. I am engaged on it now and have already got my dialect coach.
The actress additionally is aware of that convincingly enjoying somebody as advanced and well-known as Princess Diana is about extra than simply nailing the accent, although:
When it comes to analysis, I’ve gotten by way of two and a half biographies, and I am ending all the fabric earlier than I really go make the film. It is one of many saddest tales to exist ever, and I do not wish to simply play Diana — I wish to know her implicitly. I have never been this enthusiastic about enjoying a component, by the best way, in so lengthy.
So whereas there’s quite a lot of stress on Kristen Stewart to get this efficiency proper, it feels like she’s able to tackle the problem. Doing that type of in-depth analysis will probably be an enormous assist, since Spencer goals to disclose part of Princess Diana’s life that we’ve been much less aware of: the second at which she started to appreciate that her marriage to Prince Charles was headed towards divorce.
The movie will probably be directed by Pablo Larraín, who additionally introduced us the gripping biopic Jackie in 2016. Followers ought to discover consolation in realizing that Princess Diana’s story is within the fingers of two artists who’ve proven they’ve respect for the real-life topics they deal with.
Whereas we’ll have to attend a bit earlier than we will see how the Spencer group brings one in every of Princess Diana’s most pivotal weekends to life, followers of Kristen Stewart have one thing seasonal to tide them over. Her new Christmas movie, Happiest Season, is now out there to stream on Hulu.
