news What Macaulay Culkin And The Home Alone Cast Are Doing Now

Home Alone is a Christmas basic. It’s the story of a boy who finds himself house alone throughout the holidays. At first, the concept is enjoyable and interesting, however then the loneliness and hazard of all of it kick in, particularly when two burglars attempt to rob the place. Home Alone turned 30 this yr, so it’s a great time to verify in on what Macaulay Culkin and the remainder of the solid have been as much as for the reason that movie’s 1990 premiere.

Let’s have a look at the most important works that Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, Catherine O’Hara, and different Home Alone solid members have participated in over the last 30 years.