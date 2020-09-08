news What Maisie Williams Has Learned From Watching Twilight's Kristen Stewart And Robert Pattinson

Go away a Remark
Maisie Williams has already had fairly the stellar profession in her younger life. She got here bursting onto the scene when she was simply 14, together with her starring position on the mega-hit fantasy collection Recreation of Thrones giving her various followers who have been impressed with each her expertise and the way she introduced one of many story’s most intriguing characters to life. However, whereas Williams had eight seasons and 9 years to let GOT assist mildew her as a performer, she was already looking forward to what her profession may be like afterward. And, it seems that she appeared to Twilight stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson to assist her see the way in which ahead.
Maisie Williams can presently been seen within the lengthy awaited superhero horror movie The New Mutuants, however whereas that film was filmed throughout her time on the profitable HBO collection which made her well-known, her true first venture after that present was over is the brand new impartial movie, The House owners. Throughout a current interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Williams was requested if the thriller was an indication that she’d be seeking to fill her post-Thrones profession with extra impartial tasks, very similar to Pattinson and Stewart did after the Twilight franchise wrapped up, and she or he answered:
I’d say completely [about going the indie route]. I imply, the business may be very completely different to what it was when Twilight led to that tv has skyrocketed lately and never as many indie movies are being made. The individuals who have these actually great indie tales have now began stretching them out and making them into TV exhibits as a result of it’s extra more likely to get made. There are nonetheless indie filmmakers, and I’ve been assembly with quite a lot of them. But when there are sufficient indie motion pictures who wish to forged me, then sure, you possibly can say that I will likely be doing indies for a very long time. (Laughs.) However I do know that the business is completely different now, and so I’ve to be weary of that, additionally.
I feel it might be fairly onerous for anybody who’s been taking note of the leisure business to argue with what Maisie Williams has stated. The final Twilight film was launched in 2012 (the yr after GOT fame started for Williams) and within the eight years since, TV and flicks have modified greater than most of us may have guessed they’d. TV has change into the place to be for a lot of creatives, largely as a result of the variety of channels and streaming companies has grown to the purpose the place there are much more methods to get your tales to the plenty, even when somebody is seeking to inform a barely oddball story that may have been seen as a no-go just some years in the past.
However, as Williams famous, there are nonetheless individuals who would reasonably have their tales informed by way of the massive display expertise, and she or he’s determined that working with as lots of these indie filmmakers as doable is what’s finest for her profession proper now. A few of her need to stay with indie movie comes from having watched what Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson did once they have been capable of totally step away from Twilight, as a result of every of them determined to go the indie path to shake issues up, as a substitute of making an attempt to stay with massive, potential blockbuster franchises.
Williams added that she’s taken quite a lot of inspiration from the previous Twilight stars, and is actively taking note of the strikes they’ve made after leaving that mega-franchise behind:
However, yeah, I look as much as Robert Pattinson, and I look as much as Kristen Stewart. I really like what they did. I imply, I really like what Kristen Stewart did earlier than Twilight, however I actually have watched so lots of her motion pictures since. I’ve actually simply been making an attempt to know what she did so properly, the choices she made and the way that basically affected the longevity of her profession. So, yeah, I positively do look as much as the each of them, and yeah, I will likely be taking notes and following of their footsteps.
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart have each spent most of their careers after Twilight doing a collection of small, impartial motion pictures, and it may be, at the least partially, due to that that they’ve each managed to maintain discovering tasks that curiosity them and are (hopefully) mutually fulfilling for each them and the filmmakers they’ve labored with. After all, Stewart took a step again towards potential blockbusters with final yr’s Charlie’s Angels, and Pattinson will likely be our subsequent massive display model of the Darkish Knight in The Batman, which has in all probability proven Maisie Williams that there is not any hurt in heading again to movies which is able to possible have extra eyeballs on them, even after she will get her indie cred.
You’ll be able to catch Maisie Williams in The New Mutants and The House owners proper now, however for extra on what to look at within the coming weeks, try our 2020 film schedule!
